Want to eat like Chrissy Teigen? Get this cookbook from his mom
Now you can have something wonderful that Chrissy Teigen cooks up for moms. This month, Pepper Teigen released their first cookbook. The Thai Pepper Cookbook: Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom’s Family Recipes (Clarkson Potter). With delicious family-style dishes ranging from traditional Thai recipes to American recipes peppered with Thai flavors, these are worth adding to your shelf. Below, excerpts from an interview with the author.
You and Chrissy both love food. How is your kitchen different from hers or do you both look alike?
I never measure anything! Chrissy is more organized and measures everything exactly. My measurements are just coming from a feeling since I have made these dishes so many times. I love to brag that I can perfectly measure a tablespoon without using a real measuring spoon! So that way it’s different.
Your whole family loves your cooking and Chrissy always shares snippets of you having fun in the kitchen. How did your journey with food begin?
My mother was a great inspiration for my cooking. She worked as a meal vendor and sold food every day outside of schools. From the third grade on, I would wake up at 2 a.m. to go to the market and help him prepare the food. This is where it started. For me, my mom and grandmother were my Thai food icons. I have learned so much from them. When I cook I always try to imitate their recipes because it reminds me of them and my house.
Between two cookbook authors, the food at home has to be amazing. Tell us more about what teens eat?
I cook a lot at home and love it! Our favorites change a lot, but one of our favorites right now is my sloppy joes nam prik. My recipe is based on a dish from northern Thailand called nam prik ong which is a spicy minced pork and tomato dip that is so delicious with a handful of sticky rice. It reminded me of a lot of Joe’s sloppy filling, and the first time I did it for the family it was a huge hit. Almost all of the dishes in the book are things that I cook all the time for the family. One of our favorite weekday family dining traditions is what we now call the Noodle Bar; Chrissy came up with the name. I make a simple seasoned chicken broth, cook noodles and then we have a lot of toppings for everyone to make their own style of noodle soup. It’s like having a noodle stand in our kitchen!
I know your book is about Thai food, but before I talk about it I’m very curious, what are you eating Chrissy and John?
I love Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. Chrissy and John both love to eat out, and so before COVID we used to go out all the time, and I’ve always loved Italian and Mediterranean places. I particularly like any type of dish of clams, shrimps or mussels.
And the grandchildren?
Cooking for and with my grandchildren is one of my favorite things to do. Luna has become such a good cook and Miles is a big eater. I often cook for the family and they love a lot of my dishes, but I have named a few special dishes for them in the book, including Lunas Broccoli Beef, which is one of their favorites, and Miles Tofu Soup, which is one of the first dishes I served him.
