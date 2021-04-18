TV Q&A: Who is this gritty voice actor on “Chicago PD”? | Entertainment





Rich Heldenfels Tribune Press Service

You have questions. I have a few answers. Q: Who is this gray haired, hoarse voice actor on Chicago PD? He is excellent in every scene. He’s in the Eddie Egan class, the epitome of a tough cop. Answers: You think of Jason Beghe, who plays Hank Voight in the NBC drama. A film actor for over 35 years, he was often seen on television and in the movies, usually as a tough guy. The gritty voice has arrived well in his acting career. In 1999, I had a serious car accident, Beghe told the New York Daily News in 2014. I was intubated and kept pulling this tube out of my throat. That’s how I got the voice. His involvement with Scientology has also been important in his off-camera life; he is said to have left the organization after about a dozen years and has openly opposed it since 2008. By the way, for those of you late listening, Eddie Egan was a real New York cop who inspired the character of Gene Hackman in The French Connection. The Egans later included a number of interim roles, primarily as law enforcement types; he died in 1984. Q: My favorite TV show is Lincoln Rhyme. Will it be back or has it been canceled? The lead actor is very good and I’ve seen him on other TV shows. Answers: The official title Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector was canceled after one season. This came even though it was inspired by both a series of Jeffrey Deaver novels and a bone collector movie starring Denzel Washington as Rhyme. In the TV series, the Paralyzed Detective was played by handsome actor Russell Hornsby, who worked with Washington in the screen version of Fences, and whose other credits include the TV series Grimm and the movie The Hate U Give.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos