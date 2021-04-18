Travis Lemon: Hemp is more than CBD | Features / Entertainment

We’ve come to associate hemp with CBD, and while CBD is still the most popular cannabinoid on the shelves of your health food or supplement store, there are three new letters you might start to see popping up. on those shelves.
CBN, or cannabinol, is actually the first cannabinoid isolated from hemp since 1899. More recent data shows that CBN may be helpful in promoting healthy sleep and supporting a healthy inflammatory response.
Research has also shown that CBN may be a promising supplement to support bone health.
Recently, consumers have been drawn to CBN for sleep support. Many people find that a supplement containing both CBD and CBN is a useful way to unwind after a long day. I think this approach is probably the best way to incorporate CBN into your daily regimen.
With a combined supplement, we can get the benefits of CBD, which supports the endocannabinoid system, as well as the more specific benefits of CBN. This approach also aligns with what many health experts refer to as the entourage effect, where supplementation with a supplement containing multiple cannabinoids may be more effective than a single cannabinoid in isolation.
When it comes to choosing a CBN supplement, I would look for a product that has more CBD than CBN. If you are new to the hemp and cannabinoid supplements, I would start with about 2.5 mg serving of CBN before bed for a few days and increase to 5 mg if needed. As of now, I think 5mg of CBN per night is a pretty good dose.
If you are already taking CBD, you may want to continue with the supplement that works best for you every day, but switch to a CBD / CBN combination on days when you might need extra help relaxing.
While CBD has been in the spotlight in the supplement world for a few years now, we’re starting to get a better idea of what some of the more than 100 other cannabinoids in hemp can help as well. I’m excited to see where this new cannabinoid research takes us in the hemp supplement category. If CBN research is any indication, it looks to be an exciting future for more specific cannabinoid supplements.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and part owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 14 years. He can be contacted at [email protected]
