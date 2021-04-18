‘Fast and Furious’ actor Lucas Black leaves cars for caddy ties at PGA Tour Champions event

Actor Lucas Black acted as an amateur in the PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, played the golfer in a movie, and even talked about taking it professionally.

This weekend, the 38-year-old who will star in the upcoming “Fast and Furious” movie later this year will be his third is on the ropes as a caddy for sponsor exemption Craig Bowden in the PGA Tour Champions. Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO at the Tiburn Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort.

Black, who was also in “NCIS” and “NCIS: New Orleans” on television from 2014-19, was in the third installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise – “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift“- in 2006, as Sean Boswell, made an appearance in” Furious 7 “and will have another in the upcoming ninth film which will be released this summer.

“The other day we taught the kids at First Tee, and it was fun watching them hit balls and trying to help them out with a few tips,” Black said on Saturday. “They recognized me mainly from Tokyo Drift. A lot of young people have seen the Fast and Furious franchise.”

Actor Lucas Black caddies for Craig Bowden during day two of the Chubb Classic at Tiburn Golf Club in northern Naples, Florida.

Black also played quarterback Mike Winchell in the film version of “Friday Night Lights” in 2004.

After a first round tied for Friday’s first round, Bowden shot a 4 under 68 to move into the top 25.

“Lucas and I have been friends for 13, 15 years, something like that,” Bowden said. “He caddied for another buddy of mine, Jason Schultz, back at the Wayne Gretzky event a long time ago, and we stayed in touch and we got really close as buddies and brothers in Christ and just enjoying it. each other’s company.

“It’s the maiden trip (with Black as a caddy). We’ve talked a lot on the phone, and I help him every now and then with his golf swing.”

Black and Bowden saw each other regularly at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greenville, South Carolina. They were playing practice rounds and were paired up as well.

“I contacted him on the phone,” Hey, give me some advice, what should I do, what should I do. I feel that, what do you think? “” Said Black.

Craig Bowden, left, talks to his younger brother, actor Lucas Black, right, during day two of the Chubb Classic.

Black has said he trains a lot with his boys, especially after completing his stint as Special Agent Christopher Lasalle on “NCIS: New Orleans” in 2019.

“I have a lot more time to get back there, and I’m learning a lot here,” Black said. “Craig teaches me a lot, so it’s great.”

“I’m teaching him to keep it short and keep it in play,” Bowden joked.

Black played high school golf in Alabama, and was also golfer Luke Chisholm in the movie “Seven Days in Utopia” in 2011.

“I love the game,” he said. “I think you have to use your imagination, or at least I do, around the short play area, and I think that fuels the acting as well.

“You only get one take in golf. You could get multiple takes on camera, but it’s good, just accept the challenge and it’s a fun game. Love it.”

Kirk Triplett supports Black Lives Matter

Kirk Triplett had the perfect motivation in his own home, so his involvement in the National Black Lives Matter Crusade made sense.

The Scottsdale, Arizona resident made the decision in August to have a BLM logo on his golf bag which was recently replaced with the logo of the Dedication to Community organization.

Triplett and his wife Cathi have what would be considered a large, diverse family with African-American son Kobe, 18, Latin American girl, 20, and his own twins, Conor and Sam, 24. The Tripletts also adopted another. Hispanic daughter and another half-African-American, half-Japanese adopted son.

I’m not trying to make a big statement, Triplett said on Friday after opening with a promising 5 under par 67 in the Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO. I was motivated because we don’t think about it enough in the circles I travel to.

I think we see it. We are well read. But I don’t think things are going to come to pass until my circles understand it better. Sometimes it’s too easy not to even think about it.

Kirk Triplett’s golf bag displays the Dedication to Community logo, an organization created by former NFL player and FBI agent Quentin Williams, during day two of the Chubb Classic.

Kobe was 10 days old when the Tripletts welcomed him. Her biological mother was Japanese and her biological father was black. Alexis was ignored before the Tripletts were adopted because her mother used methamphetamines.

Triplett became more informed about the protests and the Black Lives Matter movement last summer while staying at home during the pandemic.

I thought of my son Kobe and chatted with him, knowing that it would be him alone and not my other sons, he said. But he’s a teenager who lives under the radar, a pretty calm kid.

We have discussed with him for many years that “you can find yourself in certain situations where you don’t understand why people attack you for who they are. We have talked about it and it is usually ignored because it is really not part of his daily life.

Triplett got involved in Dedication to Community, founded by former NFL player and FBI agent Quentin Williams.

“(Her) labor of love has always worked with communities, trying to build better relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” he said.

Triplett and his family completed organizational training through the Athlete Ambassador program.

It’s really just in the art of relationships, how to listen to each other and how to see yourself as people rather than on your side, on my side, he said. I’m just trying to get people to communicate better and maybe defuse those situations.

It feels good to be a part of something like this and talk to people who are interested. I don’t think I decided to do this, but I’ve learned a lot, especially from the law enforcement side since I approached him from the other side. “

This understanding and the combination of it with the diversity of his family is important to Triplett.

We did not hide what our family is, which is the opportunity and giving people a chance, he said. They are caring kids, and no matter which side of the aisle you are on, social justice is for everyone.

