7 Upcoming Bollywood Remakes Of Popular South Indian Movies We Can’t Wait To Watch

Recently, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singhs shared the news of his collaboration with director S. Shankar on the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster.Anniyan, on Instagram. Salman Khan is also being considered to star in Vijay-starrer remake, according to TOI report Master. While these projects are still in the announcement phase, a few Southern films are being revamped in Bollywood in 2021. Check them out below.

7 Upcoming Bollywood Remakes Of Popular South Indian Movies

1. Jersey

Telegu sports drama Jersey is being redesigned in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor. Director Gowtham Tinnanuri who directed the original is also directing the remake. The plot revolves around a talented but failed cricketer who returns to cricket in his late 30s for his son. Movie targets Diwali exit, will clash with Akshay KumarPrithviraj.

2. Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru

Unlike most films on the list, director Karthick Naren Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru was a dormant success that ultimately managed to wow viewers and critics alike. The Hindi remake titled As if will feature Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film will be supported by Sajid Nadiadwala, by TOI. Dhawan will be seen playing a cop in the film with Naren also leading the Bollywood remake.

3. RX100

Telugu movie RX100 featured Payal Rajput and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. The brutal love story is that of a young man, Shiva, who is passionate about Indu, but when they are apart he turns into an extremely violent person. Director Milan Muthria is working on a Hindi remake of the film titled Tadap starred beginners Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. The film is scheduled to hit screens on September 24, 2021.

4. Maanagaram

In 2017, novice filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Maanagaram received immense love from viewers. With Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra and Sri, this is an urban thriller that brings together four young people from different backgrounds. The Hindi remake titled Mumbaikar includes Vikrant Massey, Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey. Revealing details about the film, producer Shibu Thameens told TOI,“The entire movie will be shot at night. Almost all of Mumbai will be covered. The characters in the Hindi version will be much more detailed than those in the Tamil version. The Hindi remake will not look like the Tamil original. It will be. a visual treat. “Speaking of Massey’s character, he added: “Vikrant will see as an angry young man. He’s a fantastic actor and we can’t wait to work with him. “

5. Vikram Vedha

Reports on the neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha getting a remake has been surfacing for some time now. However, ultimately, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan were locked out for the movie, by YOU. The original film starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead role and the plot revolved around Vikram, a policeman who seeks to capture Vedha. However, when Vedha voluntarily surrenders, he tells a story to Vikram that changes his conception of good and evil.

6. Kaithi

Ajay Devgn is without a doubt a pro at Bollywood remakes in southern films. After playing in Drishyam, Singham and others, the actor will now be seen in a remake of the action thriller Kaithi. This will be his 10th remake of the film Sud. This film by Lokesh Kanagaraj is about an ex-prisoner who plans to meet his daughter after being released from prison. However, his plan is sabotaged when an inspector leads a drug raid. The remake will be directed by Jagan Shakthi. The actor confirmed the news on his Twitter, “Yes, I’m doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Kaithi. Released February 12, 2021.” However, Covid-19 has delayed its release.

7. HIT: the first case

Telugu action / thriller directed by Sailesh Kolanu stars Vishwak Sen and Roohani Sharma. The film revolves around Vikram, a cop in Homicide Response Team (HIT) who is dealing with his past trauma. When a girl goes missing, he must put her past aside and focus on solving the case. The Hindi remake of the film is on the floor will see Rajkummar Rao leading the way. “When I watched HIT, I instantly connected to the story. It is interesting and relevant in the present day. As an actor I’m always on the lookout for characters I’ve never explored before and HIT gives me the chance to do so. I am looking forward to this trip, “ Rajkummar Rao said for DNA.

