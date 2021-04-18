Entertainment
10 actors considered for roles in Pulp Fiction
It’s hard to imagine Pulp Fiction without the iconic cast – but there were other big names considered.
After reinvigorating American independent cinema with its first feature film Tank dogs, Quentin Tarantino returned to screens a few years later with an even bigger film. His second directorial effort, pulp Fiction, has managed to have an even greater impact on independent cinema.
One of the greatest assets of Tarantinos cinema is its colorful characters. From Vincent Vega to Mia Wallace via The Gimp, pulp Fiction is responsible for some of Tarantinos’ most memorable characters. While Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, and the rest of the cast ended up being perfect for their roles, they didn’t make the top pick.
ten Michael Madsen as Vincent Vega
Tarantinos’ first choice for the role of Vincent Vega was Tank dogs Michael Madsen. However, Madsen opted instead to accept an offer for Wyatt Earp’s Kevin Costners biopic, a decision came to regret.
In the larger Tarantino verse, Vincent Vega is the brother of Vic Vega, aka Mr. Blonde, in which Madsen starred Tank dogs. If Hed played both roles, the Vega brothers would have been twins.
9 Matt Dillon as Butch Coolidge
When Tarantino was writing pulp Fiction, hed promised the role of boxer Butch Coolidge to Matt Dillon, who has been a big star since his revealing turn in Gus Van Sants Cowboy Pharmacy. However, when he gave Dillon the completed screenplay, the actor read it and said, I love him. Let me sleep on it.
Since he was looking for an actor who desperately wanted to play the part from the moment they filed the screenplay, Tarantino withdrew the offer and instead gave the role to Bruce Willis.
8 Meg Ryan as Mia Wallace
Although Tarantino wanted to choose Uma Thurman as Mia Wallace after their first meeting, the producers were hoping to cast a more established star (the kind of established star Thurman would become overnight after the release of pulp Fiction).
One of the names that popped up when producers searched for an actor better known than Thurman was Meg Ryan, who becomes a huge star with romcoms like When Harry meets Sally and Insomnia in Seattle.
7 John Cusack as Lance
On Tarantinos Casting Wish List For pulp FictionJohn Cusack is listed as the first choice for the role of heroin dealer Vincents Lance, with the eventual cast of Eric Stoltz marked as the second choice.
The director noted on the cast’s wishlist, Wrote a part for John. If John can’t do it, I want Eric. Cusack is best known for playing romantic roles in films like Say anything and High fidelity.
6 Laurence Fishburne as Jules Winnfield
Although Samuel L. Jackson ended up being the perfect choice to play Jules Winnfield, the role was originally offered to The matrix star Laurence Fishburne, who declined due to its portrayal of heroin use.
Fishburne felt that the film made heroin use attractive and that her portrayal was cavalier.
5 Danny DeVito as the wolf
Harvey Keitel has always been Tarantinos ‘first choice for the role of Winston the Wolf Wolf, as the character was based on Keitels’ role as a crime scene cleaner in the film. Point of no return.
Before Keitel was secured for the role, the studio suggested Danny DeVito. The future Always sunny star finally produced pulp Fiction through his company Jersey Films.
4 Pam Grier as Jody
Courtney Love claimed to have been offered the role of Lances Jody’s wife in pulp Fiction, and that Tarantino wanted Kurt Cobain to play Lance, but Tarantino denied ever meeting Love.
According to Tarantinos’ casting wishlist, blaxploitation legend Pam Grier was one of the best choices to play Jody. Grier ended up playing the title role in Tarantinos’ upcoming film, Jackie Brown.
3 Daniel Day-Lewis as Vincent Vega
Long before he played corrupt oil mogul Daniel Plainview in Paul Thomas Andersons There will be blood, Daniel Day-Lewis actively lobbied for the role by Vincent Vega in pulp Fiction.
Although Day-Lewis was Harvey Weinsteins’ first choice, he was unlikely to land the role, as Tarantino wrote it for Michael Madsen and John Travolta was his second choice.
2 Johnny Depp as a pumpkin
Tim Roth has always been Tarantinos’ first choice for pumpkin stickup artist, having worked with the actor on Tank dogs, but in case Roth is unable to play the part, the writer-director has included a few backup choices on his casting wishlist.
According to this wishlist, the second choice after Roth was Johnny Depp, who made his name a decade earlier in Wes Cravens Freddy.
1 Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Mia Wallace
From Michelle Pfeiffer to Alfre Woodard to Isabella Rossellini, a ton of different actors have been considered for the role of Mia Wallace. Surprisingly, Elaine Benes herself, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, was one of them.
Louis-Dreyfus had to refuse the role because the shooting schedule clashed with that of Seinfeld. The altercations between Jules and Vincent have been compared to the dialogue between Jerry and Georges in the classic sitcom.
