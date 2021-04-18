Protesters march on Hollywood Boulevard on Saturday demanding justice for police murders of Duante Wright and Adam Toledo – CBS Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Protesters marched through downtown Hollywood Boulevard on Saturday night, blocking traffic. The march has so far been peaceful, but cruisers and police officers, some in riot gear, are moving through the area.

The march is in response to two recent high-profile police shootings of Duante Wright and Adam toledo, both colored.

READ MORE: Police at the scene of a deadly shootout on Saturday in Inglewood

A group of several dozen protesters gathered at the corner of Sunset and Vine and created a candlelight memorial for the two men.

It is an anti-police brutality vigil where the anger and tension of last summer’s protests against police violence have been renewed by the latest shootings.

READ MORE: WeHo “Out On Robertson” launches on Saturday night, offering residents a dedicated area to enjoy restaurants, shops and vendors

“I felt like maybe there would be momentum and we were going somewhere. And the reforms that people were pressing … would actually be taken seriously rather than seeing the same shit and nothing would really change, ”Rose Lenehan, a protester, told CBSLA’s Laurie Perez at the scene.

Another person participating in the march, Angela Hall, said it will take time, but it is the generation that will become lawmakers, judges and police.

NO MORE NEWS: Westlake District pop-up clinic provides vaccines and food packages to community hard hit by pandemic

“There will be a time when we don’t have to face this. We just have to keep making our voices heard, ”Hall said.