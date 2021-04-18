Today in history | Way of life

Today is Sunday April 18, the 108th day of 2021. There are 257 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in history:

April 18, 1906, a devastating earthquake struck San Francisco, followed by raging fires; estimates of the final death toll vary between 3,000 and 6,000.

To this date:

In 1775, Paul Revere began his famous walk from Charlestown to Lexington, Massachusetts, warning settlers that British regular troops were approaching.

In 1831, the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa was officially opened.

In 1865, Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston surrendered to Union General William T. Sherman near Durham Station in North Carolina.

In 1910, suffragists came to the United States Capitol with half a million signatures demanding that women have the right to vote.

In 1954, Gamal Abdel Nasser seized power by becoming Prime Minister of Egypt.

In 1955, physicist Albert Einstein died in Princeton, New Jersey, at the age of 76.

In 1966, Bill Russell was named player-coach of the Boston Celtics, becoming the first black coach in the NBA.

In 1978, the Senate approved the Panama Canal Treaty, providing for the complete renewal of control of the waterway to Panama on the last day of 1999.

In 1983, 63 people, including 17 Americans, were killed at the United States Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, by a suicide bomber.

In 1995, quarterback Joe Montana retired from professional football. The Houston Post closed after more than a century.

In 2015, a ship carrying more than 800 migrants from Africa sank in the Mediterranean off Libya; only around thirty people were rescued.

In 2019, the final report of Special Advocate Robert Muellers’ investigation into Russia has been released; he pointed to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but failed to establish that members of the Trump campaign had conspired or coordinated with the Russian government. (Mueller offered no conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice.)

Ten years ago: Standard & Poors lowered its long-term outlook for the fiscal health of U.S. governments from stable to negative, and warned of serious consequences if lawmakers fail to reach a deal to control the huge federal deficit. Kenyas Geoffrey Mutai won the Boston Marathon in 2:03:02, the fastest anyone to run the 26.2 mile distance; Fellow Kenyan Caroline Kilel won the women’s race in 2:22:36.

Five years ago: The United States has agreed to deploy more than 200 additional troops in Iraq and to send eight Apache helicopters for the first time in the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq, the first major increase in American forces in nearly one year. Hamilton, the Lin-Manuel Mirandas hip-hop scene biography of the Americas’ first Secretary of the Treasury, won the Pulitzer Prize for theater.

One year ago: In an effort to show the country is on track to gradually reopen after the coronavirus shutdowns, Vice President Mike Pence gave an opening speech to the graduating class of the US Air Force Academies, telling cadets they inspire confidence that we will prevail against the invisible enemy of our time. New York state’s daily coronavirus death toll hit its lowest point in more than two weeks. Hong Kong police arrested at least 14 veteran democracy lawmakers, activists and media mogul for joining illegal protests in 2019.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Clive Revill is 91 years old. Actor Robert Hooks is 84 years old. Actor Hayley Mills is 75 years old. Actors James Woodsand Cindy Pickett and actor-director Dorothy Lymanare 74 years old. Musician Jim Scholten (Sawyer Brown) is 69 years old. Actor Rick Moranis is 68 years old. Actors Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Roberts and John Jamesare 65. Musician Les Pattinson (Echo and the Bunnymen) is 63 years old. Author-journalist Susan Faludi is 62 years old. Actor Jane Leeves is 60 years old. Ventriloquist actor Jeff Dunham is 59 years old. Talk show host Conan OBrien and actor Eric McCormackare 58. Actor Maria Bello is 54 years old. Actors Mary Birdsong and David Hewlettare 53. Musician Greg Eklund (The Oolahs) and actor Lisa Locicero are 51 years old. Actors Tamara Braun, Fredro Starr and David Tennant and TV chief Ludovic Lefebvre are 50 years old. Rock musician Mark Tremonti and singer Trina (Trina and Tamara) are 47 years old. Actors Melissa Joan Hart, Sean Maguir and Kevin Rankinare 45 years old. Actor Bryce Johnson is 44 years old. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is 42 years old. Detroit Tigers and DH first baseman Miguel Cabrera is 38. America Ferrera is 37 years old. Actor Tom Hughes is 36 years old. Actor Ellen Woglom (TV: Marvels Inhumans) is 34 years old. Actor Vanessa Kirby is 33 years old. Actor Alia Shawkat is 32 years old. Actor Britt Robertson is 31 years old. Actor Chloe Bennet is 29 years old. Nathan Sykes (The Wanted) is 28 years old. The actor Moises Arias is 27 years old.