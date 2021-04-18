Billy Wilder: from poor Austrian journalist to Hollywood superstar | Movies

In a gripping scene from one of director Billy Wilders’ most famous films, Some like it hot, Marilyn Monroe sashays along a Chicago train station platform in a tight outfit, leaving Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis blown away.

So far, few people have made the connection between this scene and some of Wilders’ own experiences as a young Austrian journalist in the 1920s. This month, the first major Wilders journalism collection ever published will reveal how whose early writings shaped and influenced memorable scenes, characters and storylines from films he later wrote and directed, including Sunset Boulevard and The apartment.

In Billy Wilder on assignment, Wilders’ German-language journalism from Austrian and German publications is brought together in one volume and translated into English for the first time.

The all-female musical troupe of Some like it hot seems, for example, to have a lot in common with the Tiller Girls, a famous British dance troupe that Wilder wrote for an Austrian tabloid in 1926. This morning 34 of the most tantalizing legs emerged from the Berlin express train when it was arrived at Westbahnhof station, he writes, 19, in a paragraph that could have been taken straight out of the movie script. These numbers, these legs

The young Billy Wilder in 1926. From the book Billy Wilder on Assignment: Dispatches from Weimar Berlin and Interwar Vienna. Photography: Princeton University Press

Another Wilders article from the collection, which was first published in a German literary magazine in 1929, is a very critical profile of the spending behavior of silent film director Erich von Stroheim. It highlights the performance of actress Gloria Swansons in the film von Stroheims Queen kelly, and describes von Stroheim as the man we love to hate.

Wilder later throws Swanson and Von Stroheim into Sunset Boulevard Swanson as a bitter and forgotten silent movie star and Von Stroheim as a once successful silent film director who now works as a butler. At one point, the audience sees Swanson watching the movie. Queen kelly.

In a lot of those early plays, I think you can see the seeds of a lot of later ideas, said Noah Isenberg, professor of film at the University of Texas at Austin and editor of Billy Wilder on assignment, which will be released on April 27 in the US and June 1 in the UK. And beyond that, you get to see a lot of what we’d expect from a Billy Wilder movie: dramas and comedies, all that bubbly wit, charm, biting humor, and sarcasm. Much of this is fully exposed in these articles that he wrote from the tender age of 19 to 20.

His journalism demonstrates that he was a born artist, Isenberg says. You can see, even in the very short plays he wrote, there is this willingness to entertain and even dazzle his reader.

For collections translator Shelley Frisch, the articles look like new Wilder films she’s discovered: Much of what we see in Wilder’s films seems to be very visual-based, she said. declared. But stripping that and all of that, including the incredible ability he had to bring characters to life as full-blooded, three-dimensional people, is right there in his journalism.

You see in these plays the journalist Billy Wilder who studies the human condition from every possible angle and then when you see him making films he studies the human condition again and builds on the observations he made in these first journalistic articles. It is clear to me that he carried his articles in his head as ideas he wanted to build on.

In one of his most successful observational pieces, Waiter, A Dancer, Please !, Wilder’s personal experience of relays could be an intrigue of one of his films. He writes: My pants are not ironed, my face is unshaven, my stomach is so empty it hurts and my nerves are pulled. Behind every knock on the door, the poisonous face of the owner screaming, the bill in her hands. While walking along Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, he meets a friend who takes him to lunch and somehow persuades him to engage as a dancer, despite his inability to dance.

Jack Lemmon as CC Baxter in Wilders The Apartment, with his co-star Shirley MacLaine. Photography: Cinetext Bildarchiv / Allstar / United Artists

The next morning, during an audition, he is asked: So where did you dance? Nowhere, he admits. I see. Amateur. Understood, is the hilarious answer. He is hired on the spot and immediately taken to a hotel ballroom to dance with elderly ladies and other men’s wives, in which case he finds out he hates dancing and is trapped.

The one with the long neck asked for my name, letting me know that she plans to come often, now that I’m a dancer here, he wrote.

This way, like CC Baxter in The apartment, hes a little schlemiel, to use the Yiddish term, Isenberg said. He is the architect of his own misfortune. He also explores, with subtle humor in his journalism, the tension between the haves and have-nots which he later conveys with great comedic effect in his films.

During this period, Wilder sometimes had to pawn his typewriter in order to eat while waiting to be paid for an independent commission. Obviously he got by with very little, Isenberg said. Living day to day as a journalist may have influenced his decisions as a filmmaker later: it taught him that sex sells, and that if he could entertain an audience, he could sell a play.

Like CC Baxter and other characters in his films, he knew what it was like to try and make your way through a sometimes ruthless world.