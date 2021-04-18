Missing person case makes ‘Cruel Summer’ in Freeform mystery





Jessica Biel says if she was the right age she would want to star in “Cruel Summer”. She’s not, so the “7th Heaven” alum is an executive producer in place of the Freeform mystery series which airs Tuesday. The “Rashomon” saga probes the disappearance of a popular young woman (played by Olivia Holt, formerly of Freeform’s “Cloak & Dagger”), ultimately making a book outcast (Chiara Aurelia) the prime suspect. As the plot unfolds over three summers, not everyone is what they initially appear to be. Michael Landes, Harley Quinn Smith (daughter of filmmaker Kevin Smith) and Brooklyn Sudano are also regulars in the cast, and Sarah Drew, alum of “Grey’s Anatomy”, has a recurring role. Biel – aka Mrs. Justin Timberlake – has also produced the drama series “The Sinner”, and with “Cruel Summer” she thinks “creating something for young women is really exciting. Giving them this platform to really talk about intense and difficult things, difficult things that these young people are going through, is something that we want to do for everyone… but especially for women and girls. ‘Cruel Summer’ star Holt said of her character, “As far as Kate, in her past and her story and who she is, we’ll see a big change (in the story) three years. She comes from a very complicated family. It really highlights the complex part of being a teenager and trying to figure out who you are in the midst of a million things that are going on. I think she’s really sweet and really smart, and you’ll see a lot of different layers of her. CRUEL SUMMER – Freeform’s ‘Cruel Summer’ stars Olivia Holt as Kate Wallis and Chiara Aurelia as Jeanette Turner. (Free form / Frank Ockenfels)

CRUEL SUMMER – “A Smashing Good Time” – It’s time for the annual Skylin Garden Club party! Year after year, the people of Skylin grapple with the truth about what happened to Kate, keeping their secrets buried and keeping up their appearances. This episode of “Cruel Summer” airs Tuesday, April 20 at 10 p.m. ET / PT on Freeform. (Freeform / Bill Matlock) OLIVIA HOLT

Various aspects also apply to Aurelia’s role as Jeanette, and this actress said: “It’s honestly a little sad, the evolution that Jeanette is going through, because you see that it is becoming more and more. hard for her to be the pure person that I feel. She saw so much that I think it almost dulls her shine a bit. After spending so many years in front of the cameras, Biel enjoys being in charge of her latest projects. “I didn’t have that power at all,” she recalls of her tenure in “7th heaven”. “I was also just a kid, and I’m not sure it would have been good if I had even had the ability to change the narrative. I am so grateful to be in a place in my career where I can participate in these conversations. I can be in the theaters with the writers and the production team, the actors and everyone, to discuss the issues and find the best way. This is the most fun.

