Curtis Taylor, a Vail Jazz Workshop alumnus, answers the trumpet call

Curtis Taylor performs in a previous Vail Jazz Alumni Quintet with Greg Ward, Adam Arruda, Raviv Markovitz and James Francies.

Jack Affleck / Vail Jazz Festival

When you think of some of the greatest jazz trumpeters in history Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Wynton Marsalis, you might ask yourself: was their rise to greatness meant to be? Would jazz sound different today if these pioneers had never landed a trumpet?

For Curtis Taylor, a Vail Jazz Workshop alumnus, fate seems to have played at least a supporting role in his development as one of his generations of jazz trumpeters. Taylor was the trumpet chairman on the 2014 Grammy Award-winning Liquid Spirit album Gregory Porters and most recently joined the soundtrack recording of a documentary on Porter, Dont Forget Your Music. Taylor has also performed, recorded and toured around the world with the groups of saxophonist James Carter, bassist Rodney Whitaker and pianists Cyrus Chestnut, Billy Childs and Patrice Rushen.

Yet, when he was 10 years old and growing up in a southeastern suburb of Cleveland, Taylor was keen on playing the saxophone. During elementary school, he tried out the trumpet and the trombone. With the saxophone, Taylor became convinced that he had found his calling. The school orchestra director noted the cost of a student model saxophone. Wow, that’s a lot, and I’m not even sure he’ll stick with that musical thing, Taylor recalls telling his mom. A trumpet was more affordable, so the group manager suggested it.

It shaped my destiny, Taylor said. Not once since, has he felt the need to pick up and play the saxophone.

Alternatively, describing the trumpet as humiliating, frustrating and even jealous as in, the trumpet will know if you miss a day of training, Taylor has become intensely disciplined to keep his chops in and stay in shape. He also developed a voracious appetite for attending live performances, interacting with musicians, and finding opportunities to participate in jazz masterclasses and workshops. This led Taylor to the Vail Jazz Workshop, which he attended in 2001.

Each year, the Vail Jazz Foundation invites a dozen of the country’s most talented high school musicians to the workshop for 10 days of summer mentorship by six of the world’s most influential jazz artists. Despite his laser focus and rigorous practice, Taylor recalled that he felt a bit behind the 8-ball in the company of young musicians who, like him, aimed to perform at the highest level. Today, he says, a list of Workshops alumni reads like a Whos Who in jazz.

During the workshop, Taylor worked one-on-one with trumpeter mentor Terell Stafford, who taught him the fundamental concepts of wind and proper horn blowing. It was taken with the disciplined, regimented approach to practice displayed by Stafford, who still gets up at 6 a.m. to practice long sounds and other routine elements.

Taylor took this lesson to heart. He also learned from Workshop Director John Clayton and Johns’ brother, the late Jeff Clayton, that an essential foundation for success in music or other life pursuits is having a good character and caring about people.

Taylor said that he and his colleagues at Atelier 2001 shared the point of view that I’m not sure exactly how it’s going to play out, but I know I’m going to go on and do something great in music. Today, he says, you’re not even surprised when you meet someone and they do great things in music and hear that they’ve been to the Vail Jazz Workshop, comparing it to a Rite of passage.

Taylors’ path to doing something great in music continued with a BA in Jazz from Michigan State University and an MA in Music from Rutgers. There he studied with William Prof Fielder, who had taught trumpeters Marsalis, Stafford, Terence Blanchard, Sean Jones and Ralph Peterson. Fielder helped Taylor develop a systematic approach to breathing, mouthpiece, and jaw position, seemingly small things that make a huge difference in sound quality, flexibility, and reach.

At the end of 2013, fate made another call. Taylor flew to California to participate in a recording produced by Kamau Kenyatta, an acclaimed producer who quickly recognized Taylors’ talent and introduced him to the local music scene. Taylor was impressed.

Without any solid job prospects and knowing very few people in California, Taylor took a leap of faith and moved to San Diego. There he continued the affiliation with Kenyatta, which turned into numerous performances and recordings. I lost count of how many recordings I participated in with Kamau, Taylor said.

Taylor has also released a few albums as a frontrunner, most recently 2019s Snapshot, a live recording on the Los Angeles World Stage. His ensemble was due to record a new album on March 29, 2020, and the world knows what happened. past, he said.

Still, Taylor made the most of the new reality brought by the pandemic. He was among the first to partner with organizations to provide pre-recorded and online concerts, culminating with his bands’ live-air performance in September at the Detroit Jazz Festival. He made plans for a return to the studio soon to deposit my original work and present it appropriately, and he got a chair in music this fall at the University of Iowa.

Not least, he was hiding in the comfort of his family.

I think I needed to spend time with my family, Taylor said, and focus on the things that really make up a person.