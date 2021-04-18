Hollywood Brat Packer on addiction and the ’80s stars who snubbed it

With his bright blue eyes, childish figure and baby face, actor Andrew McCarthy looked like the kind of guy a girl could bring home to mom.

But as he rose to fame as a member of the ’80s Brat Pack, he secretly led a life of debauchery, sleeping with strippers and healing a coke habit that nearly caused him to have a heart attack.

And if he had a crush on many famous actresses at the time, few would give him the time of day, he reveals in his new memoir, Brat: A History of the 80s be released by Grand Central Publishing May 11.

His role in the 1986 film Pretty in pink marked McCarthy’s entry into glamorous Hollywood life.

Stays at the legendary LA Chateau Marmont hotel and parties at Sammy Davis Jr. quickly followed.

During a hotel party, the actor spotted a “pretty young woman with a pixie haircut.”

McCarthy chatted with her, but “Courteney Cox had none of me,” he wrote.

Instead, the actor was getting closer to a stripper he had met after co-star James Spader took him to an LA jerk joint.

There, McCarthy met a girl named Glitter. After spending the night with her, he showed up to work on the Pretty in pink settled the next day.

During a take, the director of photography suddenly stopped.

“Cut!” He shouted. “Spots on his face!”

Upon closer inspection, it appeared that the aptly named Glitter had spread her marks on McCarthy’s crisp cheeks.

Raised in Westfield, New Jersey, McCarthy was one of four brothers and fell in love with the theater performing a school production of Oliver!

He became determined to study theater and do it in New York City – “graffiti-marked, smelly, uplifting”.

Despite poor grades, McCarthy was accepted to New York University on the condition that he maintain a B average.

During her freshman year at NYU, a friend showed her an ad in In the wings magazine looking for an 18-year-old to play a preparatory school student “extremely intelligent, but insecure”.

McCarthy took the subway to the Ansonia Hotel on the Upper West Side, where the public hearing was being held.

The casting director liked the young actor enough to invite him to finally videotape an audition – a whole new technology at the time.

McCarthy writes that he bombarded the audition on camera and was crushed, certain that a life in show business had just slipped through his fingers.

But then, a few weeks later, the film’s creative team gathered in Los Angeles to view the audition tapes.

When the McCarthy segment appeared, the director wanted to ignore it, but no one in the room knew how to quickly move the tape forward.

As the group was forced to audition McCarthy, one of the producers noted an “Anthony Perkins quality” and suggested he audition again.

McCarthy eventually won the role in the 1983 film Classify, which launched his career.

It should have been his big break. Soon after, he dropped his grades and was kicked out of NYU in his sophomore year.

He was out of work for over a year, living in his no-lift apartment in the West Village, until he finally landed a Burger King commercial in front of an unknown “adorable” actress – Elisabeth Shue, who was going soon to play in 1984. The Karate Kid.

McCarthy was instantly smitten with Shue, and after the commercial, he invited her for a drink at his favorite haunt in the village, Corner Bistro.

“Elisabeth, a shining light of youthful optimism, endured my jaded statements – and the drunks around us – for as long as she could,” he wrote.

“Then [she] was gone, ”he wrote. “I never saw [her] again.”

Soon after, McCarthy got the life-changing phone call – from director Joel Schumacher, who wanted to cast him in a coming-of-age drama called St. Elmo’s fire.

The cast included a who’s who of young Hollywood – Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson and Emilio Estevez.

But St. Elmo’s fire Received poor reception in 1985, it solidified McCarthy’s place as a member of the Brat Pack.

Although the name gave the actors a certain stature, it was originally coined in a vicious new York magazine article as an insult to a young group of young people of the time.

Even though McCarthy was quickly integrated into the pack, he writes, he was not particularly friendly with his members and his name is only mentioned once in the article when an anonymous actor predicts: “I don’t think he will succeed. “

But McCarthy, who had been smoking cannabis since high school and drinking socially, fully embraced his new Hollywood status.

To celebrate the start of filming St. Elmo’s fire, the producers offered him a bottle of red wine. He finally brought this bottle back to New York with him, and one evening, decided to open it.

“It was my first time drinking alone,” he wrote, starting a descent into drug addiction that would last for years.

But his career continued to turn.

In 1986, McCarthy auditioned opposite Molly Ringwald as his love for the John Hughes teen drama. Pretty in pink.

The party initially called a jock guy, and no one in the room “showed much interest,” McCarthy writes.

But after leaving the room, Ringwald turned to Hughes and exclaimed, “He’s the kind of guy I would fall for.”

“That bad guy?” Hughes asked.

McCarthy won the role but, he writes, he never came close to either Ringwald or Hughes, whom he describes as “a private and suspicious guy.”

He says he also didn’t get along with co-star Jon Cryer, who was having “a nervous laugh that I found irritating.”

Pretty in pink was a huge success and Hughes invited McCarthy to make another movie, 1987 Kind of wonderful.

But when McCarthy said he wasn’t in the role and turned it down, Hughes never spoke to him again, he writes.

As McCarthy was filming the years 1987 Mannequin, he “drank to excess almost daily” and also became addicted to cocaine.

About 1987 Less than zero, he writes that his coke habit almost gave him a heart attack. Before a scene where he took a dip in a pool, he took a hit, and when he splashed in the cold water, his chest “contracted in a way that I hope I never feel again.”

Soon after, he took a drug-fueled road trip across the country with two friends, punctuated by too many drinks in the depressing hotel bars and a bar fight near Colorado.

As the group drove through Missouri, a cop appeared and flashed his lights to stop.

The driver hit the brakes and the “little mound of cocaine” McCarthy had spilled in the backseat was stealing all over the place.

The actor tried to sniff as much as he could as the officer approached.

“The cop threw his light through the car, in the backseat and on my face,” writes the author. “I tried to make it look like I had just woken up instead of thinking my heart was about to explode out of my chest.

Realizing that alcohol had gone from being a “teenage fun” to “the dominant force” in his life, McCarthy decided to turn to Turkey just before he started filming the 1989 comedy. Weekend at Bernie’s. To stay sober, he stopped going out.

Then, during the filming of the 90s Quiet days in Clichy, McCarthy’s co-star offered him a beer. As he raised the can to his lips, his hands began to shake, knowing he was “putting a kerosene match”.

The next three years were “wasted and painful” until one morning McCarthy woke up in his apartment “violently with a hangover, ravaged by convulsions.”

He stumbled into the bathroom and fell to his knees, crying for what his “life had become.”

In 1992, at age 29, McCarthy finally enrolled in rehab and “began an alcohol and drug-free life that continued day in and day out,” he writes.

At the same time, his status as a Hollywood idol began to wane and he turned to directing and acting in TV shows like Good girls.

A father of three, he still lives in the West Village and is married to his second wife.

And finally, some 25 years after the creation of the “Brat Pack” label, he has finally made peace with his place.

“The power of the group label has finally broadened all of our stature,” he writes. “It was a stigma that eventually turned into a loving nickname.”

Brat: A History of the 80s is available from amazon in hardcover or online. This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission