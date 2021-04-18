Kate Winslet is a sleuth on the hunt for a killer in HBO’s ‘Mare of Easttown’





A detective investigates a life-changing murder in her hometown, forcing her to face the expectations of her past in a limited drama series on HBO. In “Mare of Easttown,” a seven-part series airing Sunday, Kate Winslet (“Ammonite,” “Titanic”) plays Mare Sheehan, a police detective in her 40s investigating the removal of the lifeless body. of a child. of a local cove, a disturbing crime that shakes its titular small town in Pennsylvania. It turns out that the investigator herself is troubled. Daughter of a detective, now deceased, she has struggled to live up to expectations since landing the winning shot in a high school basketball championship game 25 years earlier. She doesn’t get along with her mother, Helen (Jean Smart, “Watchmen”), and spends her idle hours at the bar, where she meets Richard (Guy Pearce, “Mildred Pierce”), a local writing teacher. . But she has a confidante in Lori (Julianne Nicholson, “August: Osage County”), her protective best friend since childhood. The role was difficult for Winslet, who had just played British paleontologist Mary Anning in the 2020 feature film “Ammonite,” and therefore struggled to fit into the headspace of this completely different character. “She’s nothing like me,” said Winslet, who won an Oscar for “The Reader.” “So it’s pretty scary if you’re an actor like me who likes to feel terrified and exposed. And I had never done anything like it, (I was) excited to read something that grabbed me right away. I really felt the feeling of not only who she was, but the world she lives in, where she comes from, that sense of community, being so ingrained in a society that you kind of forget who you are from. every now and then, and the sense of responsibility / burdens that Mare carries – for many reasons related to her backstory – really, really intrigued me. For the role of Mare, Winslet did months of prep work, spending time with the Easttown and Marple Township Police Departments outside of Philadelphia and working extensively with series creator Brad Ingelsby, a native of from that region, to get the right dialect and accent. But in the end, it was a universal theme that allowed Winslet to connect with the character. “That real sense of family and how much it means to her to keep it together at all costs,” said the British actress. “And also being able to admit every now and then that she has failed in a lot of areas and is desperately trying to correct those mistakes and keep everyone as close to her as possible, even though she is a difficult person to live with.” sometimes. It doesn’t change the fact that her love for her family is what pushes her down and pushes her in life and that’s her # 1 priority. And that’s something I was able to connect with. in the midst of all these other things that were so far and far from me.

