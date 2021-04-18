COLOR OF THE WEEK YELLOW: Katrina Kaif, Khushi Kapoor, Malaika Arora kill in comfy clothes: Bollywood News





Another week to add some brightness to your drab summer wardrobe. This week, from chic to classic, the bright and always bright yellow was the perfect color for this week. Let us check out some of this week’s best pieces that are sure to have you revamping your wardrobe. KATRINA KAIF Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif looked all happy in yellow as she tested negative for Covid-19. After being quarantined for 14 days, the actress finally tested negative and to share the happy news with her fans, she posed for her Instagram all in yellow. Speaking of the outfit, she wore a lemon yellow knit top paired with dark lemon pants. As simple as this look is, she made it look all chic and perfect for summer by adding her own element of style. True to the chic vibe, she went minimal with makeup and hair all open, she smiled happily. KHUSHI KAPOOR Looks like Janhvi Kapoors’ sister Khushi Kapoor is having a gala in Los Angeles. She returned to Los Angeles for her film studies and is currently enjoying some downtime in New York City. She’s been giving us some major fashion goals lately. In her recent Instagram photos, she wore a yellow crop top with a plunging V-neckline adorned with blue ripped denims. Keeping her makeup all subtle and her hair open, she radiated summer vibes. HINA KHAN Hina Khan also took to Instagram to wish her fans Ramadanshe posed in a whole yellow salwar ensemble consisting of an embroidered 3/4 sleeve kurta adorned with matching pants and cut dupatta leaves. She made her look all shiny and shiny. She accessorized her with a pair of golden earrings and a hathphool kundal. She went with subtle makeup with goofy eyes, a matte base and bare lips, kept her hair open and posed all smiles and happily. TAMANNAAH BHATIA Tamannaah Bhatia also the actress wishes her fans a very Happy Tamil New Year where she posted a video and was seen donning a yellow costume with matching dupatta with floral embroidery all over it. To complete the look, she accessorized it with a pair of gold earrings and a ring on her finger with her all subtle makeup and her hair all open. MALAIKA ARORA Another laid back style was spotted this week on none other than Malaika Arora who posted a pic on her Instagram. She wore her casual yellow shirt adorned with ripped denims as she prepared for homework amid Covid-19. The actress paired her look with funky yellow earrings and hair all pulled up into a messy bun. Also Read: Malaika Arora Shares Photo of Kumbh Mela, Says It’s Shocking BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

