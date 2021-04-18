Entertainment
Tamil actor Raiza Wilson says she was forced to undergo dermatological procedure, shares photo after it went wrong
- Raiza Wilson shared a photo of her face after she was allegedly forced to undergo an unnecessary dermatological procedure. She claimed the doctor was now unreachable.
Tamil actor Raiza Wilson slammed a dermatologist on social media after being forced to undergo treatment she didn’t need. The procedure went awry and left her with swelling under her eye.
Raiza took to Instagram to name and shame the doctor. Sharing a photo of her face after the treatment, she wrote, Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure I didn’t need, and here is the result.
According to Raiza, the dermatologist now avoids it. She refused to meet or speak to me today. Staff said she was out of town, she wrote.
In another Instagram story, Raiza shared screenshots of the messages she received from her followers, who featured their own stories. My inbox is flooded with people who have faced similar issues with this tragic doctor, she wrote.
Raiza made her acting debut in 2017 with a small role in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. She played the personal assistant to Kajols’ character, Vasundhara Parameshwar. She rose to fame when she appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. She was one of the most popular contestants on the reality show, hosted by Kamal Haasan.
In 2018, Raiza starred in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, in which she was paired up against another Tamil Bigg Boss contestant Harish Kalyan. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Southern Female Debut for her performance in the film.
Currently, Raiza has a number of films in the works, including Alice, Kadhalikka Yarumillai, and Hashtag Love.
