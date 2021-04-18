Chlo Zhao is making history. But Hollywood is still a nightmare for Asian women.

I want more stories of women who strive to make their voices heard, but who are shut down by society, says Vietnamese American memoirist Le Ly Hayslip from her home near San Diego.

One of Hayslips’ books became a reference Oliver Stone film called Heaven and earth. While we had 184 films about the Vietnam war, most of it was from the perspective of the soldiers who fought there. A single Hollywood film about the Vietnam War centers a Vietnamese woman on her life.

On March 16, 2021, an armed man murdered six women of Asian descent in Georgia. In its wake, those who have struck Asians for decades, like comedian Jay Leno, have suddenly issued public mea culpas. But nothing will change until the AAPI Women’s Stories are funded and produced. This horrific spectacle of brutality in mid-March, on the anniversary of the My Lai massacre (the massacre of elders, women and children during the American War in Vietnam), drew attention to the overexualization and erasure of AAPI women by Tinseltown.

When we talk about women from the Asian diaspora or American women of Asian origin, we must distinguish between those of East Asian origin (Chinese, Japanese, Korean) and those of Southeast Asia (Vietnamese, Laotian). , Filipino, Indonesian, Malaysian, Hmong, Cambodian, Thai and more), or as comedian Ali Wong put it on one of his stand-up specials: Whimsical Asians and Jungle Asians. Southeast Asians are more discriminated against by other Asians and less visible in American culture and media which are exported around the world, as are their South Asian counterparts (Indian, Pakistani and others).

When I mentioned Le Ly and the upcoming 30th anniversary of Heaven and earth to two AAPI female diversity leaders in Hollywood, they replied: Who is this, a lost actress? This is why we cannot have beautiful things. With a few exceptions (see: Crazy Rich Asians), Asians in Hollywood had to settle for crumbs in the form of minor characters written by non-AAPIs in episodic movies or TV shows.

It’s been almost three decades without another story on a Vietnamese American woman from the mainstream Hollywood. And the next step is a Vietnam War movie about a beer race with Zac Efron from the guys who brought us Green book (really). I wonder how many jokes of me longtime love you will be in this bro-y comedy about a devastating war.

Adele Free Pham, director of the PBS documentary Nailed itabout Vietnamese women who came to the US and revolutionized the nail salon industry think we haven’t seen another Vietnamese working class woman focused on a movie because she doesn’t care from U.S. We fit into a certain trope that they’re fine with. Were those who have to say, it’s not who we are.

When the Oscar nominations came out in mid-March, The Wrap tagged it #OscarsSoDiversea supposed reversal of the popular hashtag #OscarsSoWhite which has been circulating for years to denounce the flagrant lack of inclusion of the Academies. But the battle is far from over. Chinese filmmaker Chlo Zhao is the first woman of color to be nominated for Best Director in 93-year history at the Oscars for her film Nomadland, on white migrant workers. She was also the first Woman of Color to win Best Director at the Golden Globes.

Andrew Ahn, director of the award-winning company Night at the Spa and Aisles, with Golden Globe-nominated actress Hong Chau has ideas on how to reform Hollywood and center Asian American women every now and then, instead of leaving them on the sidelines.

Like many Asian American filmmakers, I am optimistic about our work as a community due to Chloe’s success with Nomadland, he proposes. At the same time, it is difficult for me to celebrate the Golden Globes victory because of the fact that there are no black members in the HFPA. This is the insidious nature of white supremacy in this industry.

About directing his latest feature A Southeast Asian American Woman, Andrew explains, When I Read the Screenplay for Aisles, Kathy’s role was written as an open ethnicity. I think a lot of directors would have read the script and assumed she was a white character. It might be a little reductive to say this, but being an Asian American, I saw her as an Asian American. I presented the producers with other projects. What if we made these characters Asian? and it never worked. I introduced it to Aisles producers Joe Pirro and James Schamus and they thought it was a great idea. Selfishly, I also just wanted to work with Hong Chau! I saw her in Treme and thought she was so big, so moving. I knew she could bring the right mix of tough and vulnerable to the role of Kathy.

Andrew believes mentorship is key to leveling the playing field for AAPI creators in the film and television industries. According to Cheryl Bedford, co-founder and CEO of Women of Color Unite and # StartWith8Hollywood (of which I am a co-founder), a global initiative that connects women of color above and below the line with mentors from List A, because of existing power structures in Hollywood, women of color like Zhao are better equipped to create white stories than the other way around.

This is because marginalized people need to know everything about those in power in order to exist. It’s not that the entertainment industry needs to have a few marginalized people in the writers’ room or a director or producer, etc. It should be the other way around, she argues. All marginalized people can write for those in power, but the opposite is not true.

Dr Vincent N. Pham, who teaches in the Department of Civic Communication and Media at Willamette University, worries that when Asian storytellers make films centered on white stories, like Zhao or Ang Lee, they will be taken more seriously. serious than those who make films with Asian films. / Characters and actors of the Asian diaspora. I also think it will remind people that Asian / Asian-American women are behind the camera, he said. That they make great narrative, documentary and mid-size films and that they have the capacity to do so.

MGM film studio declined to audition for the role of a Chinese woman in 1937’s The Good Earth, opting instead for Luise Rainer, a white, yellow-faced actress. Rainer would win the Oscar for Best Actress for the role.

After nearly a century, the Chinese American actress Anna May Wong is always an example of how Hollywood AAPI women are fucked up. MGM film studio refused to audition for the role of a Chinese woman in the 1937s. The good land, opting instead for Luise Rainer, a white actress with a yellow face. Rainer would win the Oscar for Best Actress for the role.

Of course, Hollywood’s preference for white, yellow-faced actresses over Asian actresses has continued to this day. Who can forget Emma Stone as Allison Ng in the 2015s Aloha, Tilda Swinton in 2016 Doctor Strange, or Scarlett Johansson in the 2017s Ghost in the shell (all run by white men). It’s not only a racist erasure, but it also looks absolutely ridiculous.

The insults don’t stop there. Of Crazy Rich Asians the writer Adele Lim would be offered 90% less pay than his white co-writer to Kelly Marie Tran relentlessly harassed online for being the first woman of color Star wars character, Asian American women have been sidelined and insulted even when they reach the top in massive studio flicks.

So what about the next generation of Asian American women? The Cameron sisters are from Seattle, Washington, far from Los Angeles and the blinding reflections of Hollywood. They are half black and half Filipino. Ginger, who is 14, says Chlo Zhao’s victory at the Globes was inspiring because she also hopes to be a writer and actress. Gingers is active in her school’s theater, although she says most of the plays she performs in are written by old white people. Her younger sister Pepper, 10, says that because she is more Asian than her sister, she has been the target of more intimidation since the start of the pandemic, due to the anti-Asian racism that is circulating. But she’s glad an Asian woman has been kicked out and admired.

But when it comes to improving the portrayal (and portrayal) of AAPI women in Hollywood, filmmaker Adele Free Pham has two tips: Pay us.