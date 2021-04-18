Disney World at 50: the transformation of Cinderella’s castles | Living

It takes more than a bibbidi-bobbidi-boo for Cinderella’s Castle to be thrilled for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration. The centerpiece of the Magic Kingdom theme park is getting noticed for the occasion, and that requires cranes, a drained ditch, hurricane-proof props, and planning issues.

Put them together and what do you have? A renovation project for Elaine Schomburg-LaFleur, senior project manager at Disney World. She coordinates the manufacture and installation of 113 royal pieces that will be attached to the castle over the coming weeks.

I have a schedule for everything, “said Schomburg-LaFleur.” I don’t go a day without a plan.

There are already a lot of moving parts in the castle involving multiple Disney departments. Inside, the Cinderellas Royal Table restaurant serves lunch and dinner. The Disney animation team uses the castle scene and its walls for productions. Plus, park visitors walk around the middle of the building and use it as a backdrop for coveted vacation photos.

Our main goal was to try and plan this so that the guests had great photos, said Schomburg-LaFleur. We want to be part of the magic, not to ruin it.

Currently, pieces known as Crop and Loot are mounted on the walls. A frill is one of the long hanging pieces of faux drapery; swag is a horizontal piece, a kind of bunting. They are visually held together with gold brooches and pins (the small ones with 50 on them).

It’s such a lovely touch, said Schomburg-LaFleur during a recent walk around Cinderella’s Castle.

These decorations will end up going around the entire castle. They are color coordinated with the paint job the castle received last year. The anniversary design was created by Walt Disney Imagineering. Two outside companies manufacture the parts to Disney specifications.

An upcoming part of the process includes placing 10 cascading fiberglass ribbons around the turrets and other jeweled pieces for two towers in the front. Finally, the large medallion that passes over the balcony of the castles, according to the concept art of Disney, will complete the look. Disney World hasn’t said when this ta-da moment will take place.

Schomburg-LaFleur was recently encouraged by the ability of installation crews to attach eight pieces to an entire wall scene, if you do it in a single night shift using elevators, but no crane.

That should help the schedule, she says. There are strict safety regulations regarding the use of the crane, including those related to wind and rain.

By doing more with elevators, I can do more and have less impact and better planning, ”she said. This is one reason that saves time. “

The elevators fold up, most of the time out of sight, in the drained part of the moat.

The new pieces were designed to ensure the look can withstand any hurricane, she said.

She predicts that the more difficult pieces will go on a spire in the northeast corner of Tower # 26, the turret facing the side facing Tomorrowland and Fantasyland. The angles of approach will make it difficult, she said. Cranes will be needed.

It’s unclear how long the castle will retain this look, but the project ties in with Disney World’s 50th anniversary festivities, dubbed the world’s most magical celebration. It starts on October 1 and is expected to last 18 months.

The Schomburg-LaFleurs team interacted with the animation team, especially when it came to show screenings, which present animated sequences on the walls of the building. In the past there were nightly productions and special seasonal editions.

We spent a lot of time with them, showing them the layout we were doing to make sure any future plans they have or current plans will all work with that, Schomburg-LaFleur said. They have all of our (computer) models and images that they can use when doing all of their show production.

Schomburg-LaFleur has worked at Disney World for 17 years. The castle project is his most visible work. Engineers often do essential, if not flashy, work behind the scenes. She remembers changing an electrical panel that powers all the animatronics in Magic Kingdoms Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

There are things I can do that are funny, but no one can see them, she says. And, in part, I know I’ve done my job if they don’t see it.

She sees herself as an advocate for women in engineering.

I do a lot of things, I educate young students like Girl Scouts (helping them) to understand what engineering is and not to be afraid of it at all, she said. It’s just the idea of ​​someone who likes to solve problems. And I just think these are skills that women like to bring together, to solve problems.