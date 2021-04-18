Hong Kong singer Andy Hui begins return to Taiwan after cheating scandal, Entertainment News & Top Stories





Hong Kong singer Andy Hui is on the lookout for a career return when he arrives in Taiwan on Friday April 16 to prepare for the shooting of a television series. The move came exactly two years after his career ended when he was caught up in a cheating scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong. Hui, who is married to Cantopop Queen Sammi Cheng, was spotted by Apple Daily from Taiwan arriving at Taoyuan International Airport wearing a cap and face mask and looking in a good mood. The 53-year-old told Apple Daily he would stay in Taiwan for about a month and memorize the script and exercise during the 14-day quarantine. He added that Cheng, 48, will remain in Hong Kong while he shoots in Taiwan. According to the Taiwanese newspaper, Hui had been jogging and training for over a month to stay in shape for the TV series. He would play a singer from Hong Kong in the musical and also perform the theme song. The TV Series – Chinese title translates to Accept the Challenge, Producer! – includes 12 stories based on the challenges faced by a group of singers in the year 2000. It will be directed by Kao Pin-chuan, who won the Golden Bell Award for Best Director in a Television Series for Yong-Jiu Grocery Store last year and stars Taiwanese actor Yo Yang as a music producer. . This is the first time Yang has performed and produced a show at the same time. Besides Hui, who is the main actor of one of the episodes, the TV series will also feature other celebrities such as the singers 9m88 and Ma Nien-hsien as well as actor Edward Chen. Hui’s singing career reached a high note around the year 2000, when he had hits such as First Quarter Moon, Why Did You Love Others Behind My Back, and Who Can I Still Love. He hasn’t released any new songs since 2017.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos