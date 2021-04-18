Leftovers from a clubhouse rant

A friend of mine (whom I met on Clubhouse) invites me to a room run by actors and moviegoers. These enthusiasts are a substantial part of the Indian population and the level of literacy does not really matter. Someone with a good score from a reputable institute with a bachelor’s degree in hard science shares the same appreciation as a worker in a mud house in the deepest recesses of Bihar. In this way, this art is indeed universal.

One of the problems with living in 2021 is that wherever you live you live in America. The limits of your cultural consumption are defined by the latest fad coming out of America’s incredible marketing machine. It is only a matter of knowing in what quality and to what extent it is aped and modified. The modifications produced incredible results, the monkey not so much (spare me the point of not existing without the other)

India insists on importing the worst quality ideas formulated in the worst way possible for whatever reason, I don’t know why. So the United States has Roger Ebert and we have Rajeev Masand. Considering that Rajeev is the pinnacle of fame when it comes to Indian film criticism, consider the quality of the average Bollywood film. This consideration is easy because there is no quality to mention.

None of this has anything to do with the hundreds of thousands of people who work very hard in the industry, trying to do their best to meet the demands of the market. Once you’ve got past the immediate middle-class gut reaction to copying, even the fact that all of your parents’ nostalgic ideas about Bollywood songs from the ’70s to’ 90s were copied is easy to get used to. . I just wish Burman et al. had made more public recognition of their ascents from the classical and modern Western canon.

And of course, the industry is extremely incestuous and nepotistic, but who said it wasn’t meant to be? I notice that the majority of people who espouse such an opinion are, like me, surrounded by the pitfalls of the professional executive class. These are the people who live in an artificial world of meritocracy, while the real world has always been intensely nepotistic (consider monarchies across the world throughout history). Yes, the industry is nepotist and the usual characteristics associated with nepotist environments are emerging. Sons and daughters are intensely mediocre at best and meanwhile moviegoers are saying things like audiences will accept or reject, but they’re still working hard during that time, there’s a 50-year-old assistant director with 8 films in his name that can’t take a break. . It took a foreigner, Priyanka Chopra, to get to the United States and make her name there. Good for her.

It’s a chicken and egg problem. Is the content really bad and people have grown to love it? Or is the industry responding perfectly to public demand?

One thing is for sure, the older generation is dying and that’s generally a good thing. Indians are now richer, more educated, and more exposed to what’s available in movies and TV shows (thanks to Amazon and Netflix) and are making the same demands. While it may take 5 tries for Sonam Kapoor to get into a role that people are actually talking about (and maybe it always will), there are simply more movies and TV shows for those. whose last name is not Khan or Kapoor to express their talent.

It can only be a good thing and I am looking forward to it.