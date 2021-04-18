Brands are turning to character actors

Character actors are often categorized in movies and these stereotypes are reinforced by commercials.

In the last two weeks alone, actor Pankaj Tripathi has become the face of four brands Glucon-D, Abzorb, Nilons and Britannia Milk Bikis (100% attack variant). He is not, however, the only character actor sought after as an endorser. Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and more recently Sonu Sood are now the flavor of the season when it comes to brand endorsements. Some of these actors have been in the public eye more recently due to their presence in OTT shows and movies.

Gajraj Rao recently became the face of Tata Pravesh, a door brand from Tata Steel. Saurabh Shukla, known for his performances in films like Lagey Raho Munna Bhai and Jolly LLB, has been the face of Mankind Pharmas Gas-O-Fast, while Boman Irani supports brands such as GTPL Hathway, Eris Lifesciences and has been the face of ITC. Savlon and P & Gs AmbiPur in the past.

Brand strategist Harish Bijoor calls actors like Tripathi, Rao, Irani and Shukla “micro-stars”. The connection that micro-stars make with consumers is different from the connection that audiences share with mega stars. The A-list actors are distant while the character actors are proximal, allowing consumers to closely identify with them.

It is this relatability that brands want to exploit.

Zydus Wellness CEO Tarun Arora says Pankaj Tripathi is a great fit for Glucon-D because it is a product consumed by the masses. Plus, he’s a popular actor among the SEC-A audience watching OTT and Hindi-hearted consumers, he says.

Character actors are often categorized in movies and these stereotypes are reinforced by commercials. Earlier this year, in the Tata Pravesh ad, Rao played a nave shopper looking to buy a door. The role he tried out in the commercial was remarkably close to the kind of simple-minded Indian uncle he often portrays in movies.

Arjun Mukherjee, Vice President and Executive Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, who was part of the creative team that advertised Tata Pravesh, said: ‘There is always the danger of typing the ‘actor, which can be a final stop for any brand. Therefore, it is important to know the body of work of the actors and to borrow intelligently from the actors on the screen. “

The other challenge is that character actors don’t tend to have pan-Indian recognition. Mankind Pharma is tackling this by having several region-specific endorsers. In addition to Shukla for Gast-O-Fast, we have Biswanath Basu in eastern India and Brahmanandam in the south, says Joy Chatterjee, Managing Director, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma. The company uses A-List stars such as Ranveer Singh for its overall over-the-counter category and Kareena Kapoor Khan for its PregaNews pregnancy test kit.

Character actors, on the other hand, charge around 25-40 lakh per approval per year. Low-budget brands opt for players like these because of their low cost and broad appeal. However, it is not clear whether employing them as endorsers rather than integrating them into a campaign adds significant brand value.

The reason brands hire celebrities as endorsers is because they are role models and the public wants to emulate these personalities. Actors whose roles are interesting in the context of a movie gain sympathy and don’t necessarily become role models who can be emulated, says Sandeep Goyal, CEO and founder of Mogae Media.

Analysts also say audiences find it difficult to tell the difference between an actor playing a role in an advertisement and an endorser. Perhaps this is why Saregama Carvaan used Rao in his commercials as an actor, not an endorser. Actors like these are adept at playing different types of roles and therefore may be suitable in commercials. But brands can’t rely on their own funds alone to drive sales, Goyal says.

The brand choices available to these actors correlate directly with their roles in movies and shows. Micro-stars are best associated with brands that have mass appeal as opposed to international or high-end brands. In addition, their immediate career path has a significant impact on their brand equity. A-List celebrities tend to have more longevity as endorsers, as opposed to character actors, Bijoor says.

