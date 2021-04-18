The Bootle Man Who Is Behind The Music Of So Many Hollywood Movies





The music for some of our favorite films was produced by a talented composer from Merseyside. John Murphy is behind the music for the new film Suicide Squad, which will be released later this year, and he swapped Bootle for Hollywood. John has established an impressive career in the film industry, and you’ve probably heard his music without realizing it. The father of two, who started performing in bands in Liverpool, began composing music for films in the early 1990s and scored his first hit with Leon The Pig Farmer. Since then, its soundtrack has featured 28 Days Later Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Millions, Snatch and Les Misrables. John, who now lives in Los Angeles, once told ECHO he “had the chance” to make his first film in his twenties. He said: People have misconceptions about the work I do. They think I’m playing with the stars all the time. I can see them during the premieres but I mainly work alone in the studio. Once I’m working on a movie, I sit down with the director and ask them to play the movie for me without music. I sit down and think where the music should be. When you see a movie without music, it looks weird. Something is missing. With the music, you can create a certain urgency or a certain depth in the film. ” More recently, he told BMI : “Danny Boyle just called me one morning, said he was making two dark and weird films for the BBC, and asked if we could meet the next day and if I could bring my guitar.” His most recent work, according to IMDb, was the score of The Suicide Squad, which is now over. The latest blockbuster based on the supervillain team at DC Comics, the film is set to hit theaters and the HBO Max streaming platform in the US on August 6 of this year.







