Mankato Native Receives Historic Academy of Country Music Nomination | Lifestyles

It was 8 a.m. when Gena Johnson, still in bed, received a text from her friend.

Congratulations! read the text by Sarah Baer. Curious, Johnson asked Baer what the congratulations were for. Your nomination! she answered.

Nomination for what? Johnson remembers asking. Then she called me and said: “Engineer of the year”!

Baer sent him a screenshot of the Academy of Country Music Award nominees with Johnsons’ name circled.

I just started to tear myself apart. I didn’t know what to think, Johnson said. I did not expect everything.

The overwhelming news was to be shared with those close to her, including her mother, sister, brother, father and fiance.

Then a few hours later my friend Lauren Branson called me up and said: I just want to confirm that you are the first woman to be nominated for this award.

It couldn’t be fair, Johnson recalls thinking, there must be others before me. To date, there has not been one.

We’ll see what happens. Honestly, being nominated already seems like such a victory.

Steadfast roots

Music has always been in Johnsons’ blood. His grandfather, Dr Oscar Anderson, was also a singer.

He sang the Lords Prayer upon graduating from high school, Johnson said. And as a soloist, it takes chops. He was always interested in what I did, had a passion for music in general and had a great voice.

When she was younger, the family used to go to his house after church.

Hed would make us Mickey Mouse pancakes and he would have a tape recorder and record the conversations we were having, Johnson said. Conversations that Johnson was then able to transfer to a digital format.

I was in the recording business, but didn’t know at the time that I could do it for a living.

The Mankato native has spent much of his life singing. She grew up singing in her native Grace Lutheran Church and at the age of 12 Johnson began taking classical singing lessons at Minnesota State University with Professor Diana Moxness.

I’ve always been drawn to music and singing, Johnson said. It was something that I was very passionate about and I still am.

The 2008 Mankato East graduate attended MSU. In 2008, the university developed a joint program with Hennepin Technical College at Eden Prairie and Johnson enrolled there. Spread over two campuses, she took music business courses at MSU and worked on her recording techniques at Eden Prairie.

Johnson was constantly going back and forth between classes while hosting professional singing concerts and working as a food server.

It prepared her for the lifestyle she encountered when she moved to Nashville, her music industry instructor at MSU, Dale Haefner, said. Johnson graduated in 2012 from MSU and was the first graduate of the Music Department’s Audio Honors program.

I remember her saying her 20s were spent in recording studios working 10 to 18 hours a day with maybe a day or two off a month, Haefner said.

As a student, Johnson showed passionate motivation in the lessons, he said. I’m not at all surprised at the success Johnson has achieved.

She was an outstanding student and was instrumental in rebuilding one of the sound studios set up at MSU, Haefner said. She installed a computer with ProTools software, an audio interface, soldered a patch bay, installed a console, studio monitors and equipped the studios with microphones and external equipment.

She also performed in the departments two elite choirs, and on weekends she was a professional singer for weddings and worked at the local Red Lobster, Haefner said.

Johnson also pays it to the future music industry. Last fall, Johnson and her fiancé Alex Moore, a live sound engineer, gave a two-hour presentation to a concert production class.

Among themselves, they got to talk about real-life experiences in the industry, Haefner said. They are both in their early 30s and both in their prime.

And Haefner always tells his students to step out of their comfort zone when looking for an internship, just like Johnson did. She left in 2012 at the age of 21 in a city where she didn’t know anyone, working hard at the Welcome to 1979 studio.

It’s amazing what she’s accomplished in eight years, said Haefner.

Down on the music line

Johnson moved to Nashville in 2012, doing an unpaid three-month internship at the Welcome to 1979 all-analog recording studio and, shortly after the internship, was hired as an assistant studio engineer.

In this role, she gained a deeper understanding of the technical side of engineering. Johnson learned to restore old MCI tape machines and consoles and developed excellent welding skills.

I also have to attend sessions, she said. Working in a commercial studio, Johnson had the opportunity to work with a variety of producers and engineers. And about a year and a half later, she met producer, mixer, engineer Michael Wagener. He mixed Metallicas Master Puppets, produced No More Tears by Ozzy Osbourne, I Remember You by Skid Row to name a few.

She then worked for Wagener and took over techniques from one of the world’s most renowned producer engineers.

I then had the opportunity to work with some of the greatest country artists who were on radio at the time, Johnson said. In 2014, Lee Bryces I Dont Dance was the first No.1 I had worked on as an assistant engineer.

Soon after, she started working on sessions at Historic RCA Studio A with Ben Folds. Historic studio RCA A, by the way, is the same studio some of the country’s biggest names have been recorded including Dolly Parton, The Monkees, The Beach Boys, BB King, Waylon Jennings, Chris Stapleton and the list goes on and on and on. at.

Johnson worked with Folds who rented the building for 14 years on their 2015 album So There.

The historic building was almost destroyed in 2015, which was bought by a developer. The plan was to make condos.

Aubrey Preston stepped in and bought the studio in the 11th hour before it was bulldozed, Johnson said. Preston is a well-known curator and took over to revamp the studio and save it for future generations.

Preston contacted Dave Cobb, a Grammy Award-winning producer, to take over the lease in 2016. Cobb still rents the studio.

I was hired for a week to transfer Dave to RCA, and at the end of the week I was asked to participate in as many sessions as I was available to move forward, Johnson said. She stayed at the historic studio for just over four years and worked on records such as The Oak Ridge Boys, Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, and John Prine.

Prines’ latest recording, I Remember Everything, which won two Grammys this year, was recorded by Johnson in the Prines Lounge, produced by Dave Cobb.

I feel extremely honored and honored to have been able to be the person who recorded it.

Johnson recently mixed Ashley Monroes’ record Rosegold, which is released on April 30.

The sound engineer, who lives in Nashville, records frequently from his home studio. It values ​​creation in an environment where the artist feels comfortable and relaxed.

Whichever studio I’m in, I want the artist to feel right at home, she said. Sometimes it’s about having the artists ‘favorite flowers or outfitting the studio with the artists’ favorite snacks.

It’s the little things that matter, she says. Your recording experience is important and has an impact on the final product.

Keep moving

The Academy of Country Music Awards airs at 7 CST tonight. Studio award winners will be announced later this year, so the outcome of Johnsons’ nomination will have to wait a bit longer.

His name is in consideration with other talented and trusted engineers in the industry, including F. Reid Shippen, Jason Hall, Jeff Balding and Vance Powell.

As for the historic appointment, Johnson is humble, grateful and honored.

It is a wonderful honor as an engineer, and I recognize that I am not alone in this appointment. I hope this will help pave the way for other female engineers and continue to open doors for those who feel a passion for this profession.