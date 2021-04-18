Entertainment
Byron Bay luxury airbnbs are now as expensive as ‘Dream Hollywood Villas’
Byron Bay has a moment right now. Celebrities move in, buy hemp shirts, hit bongos, and call each other locals (or something like that, Apparently) and long-time residents are both irritated and aware of the irony of their resistance.
Earlier this year, we reported on “the biggest photo ever taken in Byron Bay”. Today it’s the real estate market’s turn, with the following property showing off the “Hollywood Hills effect” currently sweeping Byron.
The range is a monument of luxury with 12 guests, 5 bedrooms, 9 beds, 5.5 bathrooms. It imposes Spanish style on the hills outside Byron Bay, in the form of a rustic retreat, resting on 120 acres of rolling hills.
“The furniture inside and out has been handcrafted by local artisans,” the Airbnb presentation read, “but inspired by the airy sophistication of European summer homes – think simple lines and a mix of textures in fabrics and finishes. ”
It offers guests privacy as well as access (if you have a car), with the beaches of Byron Bay located less than 9 miles from the villa.
The range is made for entertaining friends and family, with the villa’s wooden terraces featuring “outdoor shaded living and dining areas” and a 15-meter swimming pool offering a sparkling chance to escape the heat. To top it off, “not only is the outdoor table made of 200-year-old teak,” explains the Airbnb description of the place, but “the amphitheater-shaped fire pit was made from rocks taken from the forest. tropical property. “
“There’s also an outdoor hot tub, trampoline, wood-fired barbecue and pizza oven, as well as a TV, Sonos sound system, and indoor Wi-Fi.”
Additional services include housekeeping, airport transfers, car rental, fresh groceries, butler, driver, chef, babysitting, equipment rental, spa services, restaurant concierge and family equipment.
The most interesting aspect, however, is the price, which – at the time of writing – is AU $ 545,177 for two months. This translates to $ 272,588 per month, $ 77,882 per week; $ 8,937 per night.
That’s right: over half a million dollars for the privilege of living in the hills of Byron Bay for 61 days.
This equates to over two million dollars for an eight month stay.
No wonder celebrities buy houses. If you plan to be in the backcountry (in style) for more than a year, it might be cheaper to buy a house (then sell it when you leave) than to stay long term in a home. Airbnb (especially one like The Range).
The Range isn’t even the most expensive Airbnb in Byron Bay. Belongil’s residence draws him from the post, for A $ 578,905 for two months, against $ 545,177 for The Range.
To put that in perspective, some amazing Hollywood Hills stays in Los Angeles cost around one-fifth the price, for the exact same dates (see “Hollywood Dream Villa” below).
In fact, while there are a few Hollywood Hills properties that exceed The Range’s price tag, it’s only when you expand your search to include the Beverly Hills, or Malibu, area that it becomes an abundance. Airbnb well above the high tide mark set by Byron (this Beverly Hills Mansion with 17,000 square feet, for AU $ 810,331 for two months, is one of them).
Our personal favorite? This French Baroque estate in Beverly Hills – Chateau de Laurel – which costs a million (and a little) dollars for a two-month Airbnb stay (over eight million for eight months).
Zumper reports, “The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Hollywood Hills West, Los Angeles, California is currently $ 1,948. This is a decrease of 9% compared to the previous year. “
Byron Bay meanwhile, realestate.com.au reports, has seen a steady increase in prices (both in terms of ownership and rental). His median rent? For one unit, it’s $ 600 per week.
As news.com.au reported in December 2020, Byron Bay house prices “have risen by more than 40% in the past 12 months”, surpassing the strongest growth in house prices in Australia with soaring house prices in the region.
The North star reported in 2017 that an Airbnb host made $ 3.7 million from Byron Bay rentals. This was before Australia’s work from home and ‘van life’ revolutions exploded in 2020. Given the continued boom in the market, expect more announcements in the years to come regarding hosts reaping even more.
However, it’s not all sun and fat. As the ABC There are reports that the rise of Airbnb and vacation rental has contributed to homelessness issues in the Byron Bay area.
Field also noted the tight market and the risk of exclusion of residents.
At the time of writing, Byron Bay has “21 properties available for rent and 26 properties for sale,” according to realestate.com.au.
“Median real estate prices over the past year range from $ 1,885,000 for homes to $ 847,500 for units. If you are looking for investment property, consider houses in Byron Bay for rent for $ 750 PW with an annual rental yield of 2.1% and units for rent for $ 590 PW with a rental yield of 3 , 6%. Based on five years of sales, Byron Bay experienced a compound growth rate of 13.9% for homes and 7.2% for units. “
All the city needs now is a screeching reality TV show to scare people off never to surrender again. Oh wait …
