Pharrell Williams and Dave Grutman Open New Miami Beach Hotel, Businesses Have More Time to Apply for PPP Loans – NBC 6 South Florida

Here are some of the top stories from last week from NBC 6 News:

Come here and recharge ‘: Pharrell Williams, Dave Grutman on new Miami Beach hotel The Goodtime’

The curfew has been lifted in Miami-Dade, just in time for entrepreneur Dave Grutman and singer Pharrell Williams to once again leave their mark on the Magic City.

Miami’s ‘King of Nightlife’ Grutman and world-renowned artist Williams have teamed up to launch the Goodtime Hotel, a new ‘tropical oasis’ with 266 rooms, a large swimming pool, a gym, a dining area and even a library.

Located on Washington Avenue and 6th Street in Miami Beach, the Goodtime Hotel spans nearly 100,000 square feet of public space, according to a press release.

Meylin Obregn, who was kidnapped while fleeing Nicaragua, has now been released, according to her family. NBC’s Kim Wynne Reports 6

South Florida family hope after mother of boy comes out in viral kidnapper video

The family of a woman whose son was seen in a viral video on the US border is celebrating her freedom after being freed from kidnappers.

My sister has been released, Misael Obregon said in a YouTube video posted Wednesday after her sister Meylin was released. Thank God. What a blessing.

Video of her 10-year-old son Wilton crying in front of officers at the U.S. border near Texas has gone viral and highlighted the growing immigration crisis facing the Biden administration.

Companies have more time to apply for PPP loans

Businesses that have not yet applied for a forgiveness loan with the federal government have more time to do so.

The deadline for business owners to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program has been extended to May 31.

The program was reopened in mid-January for companies applying for the first or second time.

Since then, about $ 14 billion in PPP loans have been made in Florida, according to the Small Business Administration (SBA). Now, business owners have even more time to apply.

This local couple has helped thousands of South Florida residents get vaccinated. Here is how they did it.

When Katherine Quirk and her fiance Russell Schwartz woke up on New Years Day, they had no idea what role they would play in today’s vaccination efforts in South Florida.

“On January 1, we were sitting down, watching the Rose Bowl parade and drinking the first New Years coffee and Russ and I actually started talking about the vaccine rollout to the over 65 group,” said Quirk, a pediatric hematology and oncology nurse at Broward Health Medical Center.

Quirk and Schwartz took matters into their own hands – creating aFacebook groupthis would include all of the most recent information on where and how to get vaccinated in South Florida.

After weeks in a coma, Pastor Noe Aguilar is awake and recovering after being hit by a runaway driver last month near MacArthur Causeway. NBC’s Alyssa Hyman Reports 6

Miami Beach pastor wakes up weeks in coma after get-and-run

After being in a coma for just over two weeks, a South Florida pastor is awakened after being hit by a runaway driver while riding his bike in Miami Beach.

Pastor Noe Aguilar was cycling on MacArthur Causeway near Terminal Isle in March when he was hit by a black car that fled the scene, police said.

Weeks later, Aguilar was FaceTiming with his family from the hospital. But he has a long recovery ahead.

He’s obviously very tired, family lawyer Greg Ward said. He is still fighting fever. He’s got an infection. Doctors are much more optimistic. It really is a miracle that he was able to come out of a coma.

Coral Gables nurse accused of scam that prevents victims from sending money

A South Florida nurse practitioner has been arrested in connection with a scam that prompts seniors to wire or send large sums of money.

Paulette Padilla, 31, who specializes in Botox injections at Nu You wellness center in Coral Gables, was arrested earlier this week on charges of fraud and drug possession.

Investigators say an 86-year-old Chicago woman wired $ 20,000 after a caller frantically told her that a family member was involved in a traffic accident. His family later reported the incident to Bank of America, which investigated the matter.