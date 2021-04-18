SNL: The iceberg that sank the Titanic and other notable sketches by Bowen Yangs (VIDEO) | Entertainment





Bowen Yang, the featured actor, has only been onSaturday Night Live for two seasons, but he quickly became a fan favorite. His talk about money and his willingness to tackle more serious topics, such as the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes in America, have already given viewers a plethora of moments in which his talent as a stand-up comedian shines through. Initially from his SNL career as an editor in 2018, he was quickly promoted to a cast member a season later. In fact, Yang is the first Chinese American actor, as well as one of the few openly gay male artists to participate in the series. With his recent appearance on Weekend Update as the vanity pop star Iceberg taking his turn on social media, Yang is emerging as a SNL force to be reckoned with. Read on for more of his best sketches to date. SoulCycle Satire Yang perfectly nails the intense, slightly out of touch stereotype of the SoulCycle instructor with his nose-down delivery of lines such as the death of Abraham Lincoln. This was not to happen. In just her third episode as a cast member, Yang was already wowing viewers with this show of her confidence as a comedy performer. Kim Jong-un the thief of scenes? Appearing in this sketch as a writer before being promoted to cast for Season 45, Yang absolutely steals the show with his hilarious portrayal of Kim Jong-un. He doesn’t speak a word of English in the sketch and holds his among the vets Cecily strong andBeck bennettand host Sandra Oh. As himself on the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes In the wake of the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States, Yang appears on Weekend Update as himself to subtly poke fun at Instagram’s infographics while highlighting what more needs to be done about this issue. However, he also delivers an extremely touching and poignant statement through his appeal to the Asian-American community to feed themselves in these times of violence. Yangs’ ability to navigate both the comedic and serious elements of this segment shows his true colors as an enduring talent on this show. Iceberg pop star calculation In this sketch, Yang channels her inner diva as emerging popstar Iceberg, who happens to be the same iceberg that sank the Titanic. In an outfit that appears to have been taken from the 2019 Met Gala, Iceberg tries to promote his new album while dodging Colin josts questions about their role in the historical tragedy. The segment was certainly a highlight of the episode, once again displaying Yang’s fierce presence and comedic timing on the point as a force to be reckoned with among the cast. Daddy trade Jumping on Weekend Update as Trade Daddy Chen Biao, Yang Explains US Ban on TikTok to Update Anchor Michael che. A mix of satire and flamboyance, this track perfectly sums up his desire to bring out the camp factor of any subject possible. Sarah Lee with Harry Styles Here, Yang proves his worth as both a writer and a member of the cast, putting the host Harry Styles in a hilarious and awkward position as Sara Lee’s social media worker, who is criticized for her unique Instagram comments as Sara Lee. The sketch went viral after release, in part because of Yangs NSFW’s hilarious comedic writing, but also because of Styles’ willingness to fully embody this goofy character. Fran and Marty Showing off his print chops, Yang appears as a very savvy Fran Lebowitz alongside an exasperated Martin Scorsese (Kyle Mooney). His ability to absolutely nail Lebowitz’s cadence and tone of voice made audiences go crazy with every punchline. Even Michael Che couldn’t help but burst out laughing due to the chaotic dynamic created between Yang and Mooney. Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11: 30/10: 30c, NBC

