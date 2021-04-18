Prachi Desai shares her casting experience, says it was a great movie and director called her even after he said no

Prachi Desai said she was asked for sexual favors to be cast in a big movie, but she refused to give in. She added that the director had called her, even after declining the offer, and she reiterated her position.

In 2006, Prachi made her acting debut with the popular show Kasamh Se, in which she starred opposite Ram Kapoor. She moved to cinema in 2008 with Rock On and has since starred in films such as Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan and Azhar.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Prachi said, I think there were very straightforward proposals made to be shown in a certain movie, a great movie, but I totally said no. Even after this director called me, after saying no, I still said that I wasn’t interested in your film.

Prachi was recently seen in the thriller Silence … Can you hear it? as a policeman. Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Mathur and Sahil Vaid. It was released on Zee5 last month.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Prachi talked about taking fewer projects because she didn’t want to play repetitive roles. While agreeing that there is pressure to be seen onscreen and even pay the bills, she said she has not succumbed to it.

If I had let this pressure get to me, I would have accepted all the offers that came to me. I had many roles with great directors and stories but I felt that the role would be of no use to me. The roles didn’t add anything to my career, so I wanted to quit those movies. It comes from the space of a strong mind and knowing what I want. Being in the limelight was not my goal, because I’m stepping away from it anyway, she said.