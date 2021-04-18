Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong issued golden employment card





Taipei, April 18 (CNA) Award-winning Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong (), one of the few Hong Kong celebrities to openly support the Hong Kong democratic movement, has received a government-issued gold employment card Taiwanese. Wong’s receipt of the card, which is a combined work and residence permit granted to highly qualified foreign professionals, was confirmed by the National Development Council (NDC) and the director of Wong on Sunday. The actor is currently in quarantine in Taiwan and plans to stay until June. He has received many offers of work here, although nothing is set in stone yet, his manager told CNA. Wong first hinted that he was considering moving to Taiwan in May of last year, when a netizen commented in a Facebook post that he should become a naturalized Taiwanese citizen. At the time, Wong replied that he was “making preparations,” without further details. The 59-year-old actor has won numerous awards in Hong Kong, Taiwan and China throughout his decades-long career. He is best known in the West for his roles in the 1992 action film “Hard Boiled”, the 2002 crime thriller “Infernal Affairs” and as General Yang in the 2008 Hollywood film “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor “. After expressing his support for the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong in 2014, however, he faced a role shortage for several years. Recently he has played roles in independent films and his performance in the film “Still Human” won him the Best Actor award at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2019. The Gold Card is a combination of a work permit, a residence visa, a foreign residence permit and a return permit. Cardholders are covered by the National Health Insurance Program, enjoy tax benefits, and can freely change jobs in Taiwan. Since the launch of the Gold Card initiative in February 2018, a total of 2,147 cards had been issued by the end of March. These include 1,673 for foreign professionals who work in several areas of the economic sector, 269 in technology, 182 in culture and the arts, 165 in finance, 149 in education, eight in architecture and one in sports, according to NDC statistics. (By Yeh Kuan-yin, Liang Pei-chi and Chiang Yi-ching) Final element / J

