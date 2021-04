WWE Legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Purchases Gorgeous $ 27.8 Million Hollywood Mansion

Dwayne “ The Rock ” Johnson once again topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest paid actors in 2020. Making an estimated $ 87.5 million, the former WWE star simply blew his competition out of the water, with Ryan Reynolds coming second on the list, making just $ 71.5 million by comparison. . Not only has The Rock cashed a massive check for their upcoming Netflix movie “ Red Notice, ” they still sell their highly successful Under Armor clothing line and even their own branded tequila. World-renowned actor, savvy businessman, sports entertainment legend … Johnson has really done it all and is reaping the rewards of decades of hard work. So what is The Rock doing with all this money? Well, according to reports, he just spent insane $ 27.8 million on a Beverly Hills mansion. Speak Daily mail, he bought the 3.67-acre Los Angeles property – first built for musician Alex Van Halen in 1993 – from fellow actor Paul Reiser. The Mediterranean-style mansion has six bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms, but it’s the ultra-luxurious amenities that really set it apart. The property has a gym, home theater, indoor pool, and tennis courts, and the stunning grounds include private tree-lined walkways and a shaded portico. A quiet little courtyard completes the impressive portfolio, with Johnson’s new mansion offering a little slice of medieval Italy deep in the Hollywood Hills. His new neighbors would be like Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, Eddie Murphy and Sofia Vergara. Yes, it’s fair to say that The Rock will be living his best life when he moves into this mansion. We are not at all jealous … It’s a good job, the big checks will continue to come in, with Johnson set to make his DC Superhero debut as Black Adam later this year. Is there any chance we could come over for a movie night, Dwayne? next story previous story



