Godzilla vs Kong hints at hundreds of new titans in MonsterVerse





There were 17 known Titans at the start of King of the Monsters, but Godzilla vs. Kong hints that hundreds more have been discovered.

Godzilla vs. Kong hinted that humanity may be aware of over a hundred Titans in the MonsterVerse at this point. In Godzilla: King of the MonstersMonarch was aware of a much smaller number of Titans living on the planet, all of whom they watched through various outposts. At the beginning of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler) discovered that Monarch had files on 17 different Titans that were scattered all over the planet. Of course, these included Godzilla, Kong, Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra. During the film, audiences were also introduced to four new Titans, who were Methuselah, Scylla, Behemoth, and a third member of the MUTO species. Additionally, there were 11 more whose names were spotted on a monitor screen, but the monsters themselves never appeared on the screen. By the end of the movie, there were 20 confirmed Titans in the MonsterVerse. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Godzilla (And Other Monsters) Wanted To Challenge Kong Specifically Each of the monsters that Monarch knew had a designated outpost to contain or observe it, and all of these stations were somehow related to Titan activity. The maps indicated that there were less than two dozen outposts on the planet, and that number quite accurately matched the number of Titans on their radar at the time. That’s why it’s interesting that Godzilla vs. Kong labels Kong’s containment facility on Skull Island as Monarch Outpost # 236. This number means that the number of monarch outposts on Earth has skyrocketed in the five years since the defeat of King Ghidorah. Why would Monarch need to mine over 200 outposts? The obvious explanation would be that a multitude of Titans were discovered as a result of King of monsters. This number doesn’t mean there are necessarily 236 Titans, given that Skull Island is home to two Monarch installations (the other being King of monsters Outpost # 33). But it does suggest that the number of known Titans has increased a lot. Monarch wouldn’t need more than 200 outposts to observe 20 Titans. As to how Monarch could have encountered a hundred more between Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong, it should be noted that the previous installment implemented this possibility. Talking about the 17 Titans to Mark, Serizawa made a point of saying: and cash, meaning Monarch knew there were more, and the number would continue to increase as their research on the Titans continued. In addition, the expeditions that Monarch started in the Hollow Earth tunnels surely sped up the process and found more. There is also the issue of King Ghidorah’s appeal. The monsters who answered it in the movie might not be the only Titans affected. Others might have been stirred by the call, but only turned out after the events of the film. As pointed out by King of monsters director Michael Dougherty, having so many Titans in the MonsterVerse, it will be easy for later films to introduce new Toho kaiju whenever the need arises, but there is also a notable downside to Godzilla and Kong. . More Titans means there will be more enemies looking to challenge them in the future. Next: Godzilla Vs Kong: Every Easter Egg In The MonsterVerse Movie Fake D&D Classes Wizards of the Coast should consider adding

