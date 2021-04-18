Asim Riaz’s dream of rapping finally comes true. He has often expressed his love for rap, which is now becoming a reality. Previously, he had hinted at his new project.

Asim took to his social networks to share the announcement of his next track ‘Back to top ” with its release date which is May 13 on the day of Eid. It will be a rap song where Asim is seen rapping in the video with his voice.

Apart from that, he also announced the range of other tracks which includes- ‘King Kong‘and’Built in pain“.

His fans are too excited to see Asim’s new rapper avatar. His recent music video titled Saiyyonee in which he is paired against Khuda Haafiz, actor Shivaleeka Oberoi was also beloved by his fans.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: It was just the start of something big – Asim Riaz on his viral ad with Shah Rukh Khan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.