HERB BENHAM: Tinseltown via Tehachapi: the author creates the Hollywood mystery | Herb Benham

I couldn’t stop reading. Good mysteries are like that. Soon all you can think of is giving up on who you are or whatever you’re doing and dive back into the book.
Try to resist the beginning of “Someone to Watch Over Me”, a novel by Tehachapi-area author Dan Bronson, when it introduces Jack Shannon, the narrator and main character:
“Six-two. Built like a heavyweight. A dandy scar on my cheek. And what should I do?
“I babysit … for the studios.
“A studio, actually. Titanic Pictures. Tall. Unsinkable. Like the ship.
“They call the spoiled kids I take care of” stars. “You know.” Above the world so high. “They got that part right. Some of them went to great lengths to get high and stay there.
“” Like a diamond in the sky. “That’s how they see themselves, and that’s definitely how the bigwigs at the studio see them.
“The problem is, at the end of the working day, these assets come out of the safe and put themselves in danger. Risk of exposure as brawlers, drunks, prostitutes and worse. This is where I come in.
“My job is to protect them from themselves.”
Peter DeArmond told me about Bronson. DeArmond worked for the newspaper. Maybe he ran it. I do not remember anymore. We were both younger then and he was younger than me.
DeArmond and Bronson are neighbors in Bear Valley Springs. I don’t know if they are neighbors but they live in the same city. It makes them neighbors and if they aren’t, there’s nothing I can do about it.
I cannot spend all my time reading books from the Tehachapi area. Life is short and books can be long. Long and short don’t always go together, especially when the short is shorter than you would like.
However, I have a soft spot for Tehachapi as I do for Shafter, and DeArmond always had a winning smile. Then Bronson Miller hit me with passages like this about celebrity and Savannah Stevens, the movie star that Jack Shannon, the nanny / bodyguard / fixer, is hired to protect.
“You’re going to a premiere. You step out of the limo onto the red carpet, and before they can announce your name, the crowd goes mad. Hundreds of people. Thousands. Pushing against the barricades. Cameras flash. . The women pass out. Sailors tossing their hats in the air and taking turns on their shoulders to catch a glimpse of you. This warm wave of love invades you and draws you into the theater. And then you crash. isn’t really you, they love. It’s that woman on the screen. Whoever she is. I don’t know who she is, but I know it’s not me. “
The novel is set in the 1940s in Hollywood. The characters were born in post-war Hollywood under the studio system when the studios were still “immensely powerful despite the cracks that had started to appear in their foundations.”
Bronson not only has some writing skills, but he knows Hollywood.
Before working in film, Bronson was a teacher. Calling himself a “recovering scholar,” Bronson is a Phi Beta Kappa, magna cum laude graduate of Pomona College, a Woodrow Wilson Fellow with an MA and PhD from Princeton, and a former Associate Professor of English at DePauw University.
It was his day job, but he loved movies and after starting a film program at DePauw, Bronson landed an internship at Universal Studios and was mentored by Oscar-winning writer-director George Seaton, the editor of films Verna Fields and producer-director Gilbert Cates.
Bronson went on to become a history analyst at Universal, Fox and Paramount, then an associate story editor at Filmways, and eventually, an executive editor at Paramount Pictures where he worked on films like “Witness”, “Pretty in Pink “,” Top Gun “and” Young Sherlock Holmes “and” The Godfather Part III “.
Bronson has done more but there is no room for more and, if you read the detective fiction of Raymond Chandler and Ross Macdonald, the literary heroes of Bronson and whose style he discusses, you realize that the more it is. is less.
The book has Hollywood written all over the place and Bronson knows a few people.
“The producer who works with me put the novel in the hands of the producer of one of the hottest films in the market today as well as an Oscar-winning star and an award-winning director. Oscar, ”Bronson said. “The idea is to package the book and sell the package.”
Bronson is both optimistic and realistic.
“I have often said that any film made is a miracle, and a good film is the second coming. I have no illusions about some chance to get to the screen, big or small. I’ll start to believe it when they, in the words of Cuba Gooding Jr. (or its writer Cameron Crowe), “Show me the money!” “
The book, which received good reviews, took six months to research and six months to write. Bronson wrote six to eight hours a day, seven days a week. He wrote one of the chapters in the backseat of his oldest friend’s truck on a long trip through the desert.
“Writers lead lonely lives, spending days, weeks, months, and even years sitting alone in a room,” Bronson said. “But this room is full of life. The characters become so real it hurts when you finally have to leave them.”
The story is colorful, has heroes and villains, and is a welcome escape. A good mystery does better than anything and when it does, it’s like having someone to keep you company.