ACE Eddie Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners

Other winners included the editors of “Soul”, “My Octopus Teacher”, “Ted Lasso” and “The Queen’s Gambit”.



The Chicago 7 trial Editor-in-chief Alan Baumgarten topped the feature film editing category of American Cinema Editors’ 71st ACE Eddie Awards, whilePalm springsMatthew Friedman and Andrew Dickler won the category for Best Comedic Feature Film Edited at the virtual ceremony on Saturday.

This is the third ACE award for Baumgarten, who also accepted Eddies for American Hustle in 2014 and Tell in 2009. It was Eddie’s first nomination and the second ACE for Friedman, who was also nominated a year ago for The farewell; and the first Eddie and the first nomination for Dickler.

Trial Aaron Sorkin’s Netflix courtroom drama about the events following the 1968 Democratic National Convention riots in Chicago defeated a group of candidates that included Kirk Baxter for Mank, Harry Yoon forThreatening,Chlo Zhao for Nomadlandand Mikkel EG Nielsen for Metal sound.In the category of best comic feature films edited, ACE had also nominated James Thomas, Craig Alpert and Mike Giambra for Next movie Borat;Mark Eckersley for I care a lot; Sarah Flack for On the rocks;andFrdric Thoraval for Promising young woman.

The Chicago 7 trial,Nomadland, Promising young woman,Metal sound, in the same way The father, edited by Yorgos Lamprinos, are nominated for the Oscar for Film Editing. In five of the past ten years, Eddie’s winner for Best Dramatic Feature Film Edited has won the Oscar.

Also at the ceremony on Saturday, Kevin Nolting won his third Eddie in the category of best animated feature films edited for Pixar’s jazz Soul. It previously won the category for Pixar’s Up and Upside down, who love Soul, was directed by Pete Docter. The Animated Feature Film category was introduced to the Eddies in 2010. Since then, the film that won the category has reflected the Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature , except once (in 2015, whenLego moviewon the Eddie andBig hero sixgrabbed the Oscar).

Oscar nomineeMy octopus teachercollected the Eddie for a feature documentary, which was awarded to Pippa Ehrlich, who also directed the doc with James Reed, and Dan Schwalm.

Two new Eddies categories were introduced this year: Best Edited Non-Theatrical Animation, for which Lee Harting was honored for an episode ofRick and morty; and Best Edited Variety / Sketch or Special, for which the inaugural trophy went to Adam Gough, forDavid Byrnes American Utopia.

In scripted television, the winners included Melissa McCoy for an episode of Ted lasso, Trevor Ambrose for an episode of Schitts Creek, Chris McCaleb and Joey Liew for an episode ofYou better call Saul, Cindy Mollo for an episode of Ozark and Michelle Tesoro for an episode of The queen’s gambit.

In accepting his award, an emotional McCoy said it was appropriate that Ted lasso is all about mentorship and self-confidence, as she praised those in the ACE Mentorship Program, among coworkers, friends and family. Liew and McCaleb also spoke about mentoring in accepting their award, with Liew saying one of his honored colleagues McCaleb.

Presentation of an award for professional excellence to Lynzee Klingman (One flew over the cuckoo’s nest, Little Man Tate), Jodie Foster greeted her friend and colleague, and described a director’s time with the editor as “the most intimate part of the directing process”. Accepting the honor, Klingman reflected back to the start of her career, when there were few women in the company, urging “all the women out there. Keep it up! Keep cutting!”

David Chase presented a career excellence award to Sidney Wolinsky (The sopranos, the shape of water). Meanwhile, Spike Lee was the recipient of this year’s Golden Eddie, which was accepted by his daughter, Sathel, following a tribute from contributors such as Leslie Odom Jr. and editors Barry Alexander Brown. , Adam Gough and Sam Pollard.

Aaron Sorkin was on hand to present the Anne V. Coates Award for Student Edition to Samuel Bailey of the School of the Arts at the University of North Carolina.

The show was hosted by members of the cast of Zoeys Extraordinary Reading List. Other presenters included Oscar nominees Riz Ahmed, Carey Mulligan and Emerald Fennell.

The Eddies concluded with a virtual after-party featuring anecdotes, networking and social workshops.

Check out the full list of winners below.

BEST EDITED FILM (DRAMATIC)

The Chicago 7 trial Alan Baumgarten, ACE (WINNER)

MankKirk Baxter, ACE

Threatening Harry Yoon, ACE

Nomadland Chlo zhao

Sound of metal Mikkel EG Nielsen

BEST EDITED FILM (COMEDY)

Palm springsMatthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler (WINNER)

Next movie BoratJames Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra

I care a lotMark Eckersley, ACE

On the rocksSarah Flack, ACE

Promising young woman Frdric thoraval

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FILM

SoulKevin Nolting, ACE (WINNER)

The Croods: A New AgeJames Ryan, ACE

ForwardCatherine apple

Above the moonEdie Ichioka, ACE

Wolf walkersDarragh Byrne and Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE

BEST REDUCED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

My octopus teacherPippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm (WINNER)

All In: the struggle for democracyNancy Novack

Dick Johnson is dead Nels bangerter

The dissident Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah

The social dilemmaDavis coombe

BEST REDUCED DOCUMENTARY (NON THEATRIC)

The last dance “Episode I” Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE (WINNER)

Beastie Boys StoryJeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack

The Bee Gees: How to mend a broken heartDerek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez

Seduced: inside the cult NXIVM “exposed”Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE

BEST REDUCED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Schitts Creek“Happy Ending” Trevor Ambrose (WINNER)

The right place“Whenever You’re Ready” Eric Kissack

What we do in the shadows“On the run” Dane McMaster, Varun Viswanath

What we do in the shadows“Resurrection” Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Dane McMaster

BEST REDUCED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Ted lasso“Making Rebecca Great Again” Melissa McCoy (WINNER)

Calm your enthusiasm“Happy New Year” Tim Roche

PrecariousLowkey trying on Nena Erb, ACE

Ted lasso “The Hope That Kills You” AJ Catoline

BEST DRAMATIC SERIES EDITED FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION



You better call Saul“Bad Choice Road” Joey Liew, Chris McCaleb, ACE (WINNER)

Kill Eve“Always understood” Dan Crinnion, ACE

Mr. Robot “Method not allowed” Rosanne Tan, ACE

It’s us “Forty: Part Two” Julia Grove, Lai-San Ho

BEST DRAMATIC SERIES EDITED FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Ozark “Wartime” Cindy Mollo, ACE (WINNER)

Bosch “The Ace Hotel” Steven Cohen ACE

Euphoria “Trouble doesn’t last forever” Julio C. Perez IV, ACE

The Mandalorian“Sanctuary” by Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

BEST LIMITED SERIES OR ANIMATED IMAGE FOR TELEVISION

The Gambit Queens“Swaps” Michelle Tesoro, ACE (WINNER)

Hamilton Jonah moran

Mrs. America“Phyllis” Robert Komatsu, ACE

Guardians The Extraordinary Being Anna Hauger

THE BEST UNSCRIPTED SERIES EDITED

Cheers “God Blessed Texas” Kate Hackett, Arielle Kilker, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, David Nordstrom, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner (WINNER)

The circus: inside the greatest political spectacle in the world“Who are we F ***?” Barry Blaschke, Michelle Brundige, Charles Divak, Jane Jo, Benji Kast, Stefanie Mariduea, Seth Skundrick, Evan Wise

The deadliest capture“Mayday Mayday” Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Art O’Leary Ian Olsen, Josh Stockero

How with John Wilson“How to Cook the Perfect Risotto” Adam Locke-Norton

BEST EDITED OR SPECIAL VARIETY TALK / SKETCH SHOW

David Byrnes American UtopiaAdam Gough, ACE (WINNER)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle and Steven Bognar

Dave Chappelle: Kennedy Center Mark Twain Award for American Comedy Jon Alloway, Chester G Contaoi, Brian Forbes, Brad Gilson, Pi Ware

Saturday Night Live“Tom Hanks” Jeremiah Shuff, Sean McIlraith, Ryan McIlraith, Ryan Spears, Yanni Feder, Daniel Garcia, Paul Del Gesso, Chris Salerno, Adam Epstein, Kelly Lyon, Devon Schwab, Jason Watkins, Steven Pierce, Jack Klink, Nahuel Attar, Kristie Ferriso, Whit Conway, Oz Rodriguez

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON THEATRIC)

Rick and morty “Rattlestar Ricklactica” Lee Harting (WINNER)

Big mouth“Nick Starr” Felipe Salazar

Bobs Burgers “Bob Belcher and the terrible, horrible, not good, very bad children” Jeremy Reuben

BoJack Rider“Good as long as it lasted” Brian Swanson