West Hollywood opens on Robertson





Photo credit: City of West Hollywood WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA. – The City of West Hollywood is launching OUT on Robertson today, Saturday April 17 with the closure of car traffic on N. Robertson Boulevard south of Santa Monica Boulevard and north of Melrose Avenue and will take place every Saturday and Sundays. This pilot program will transform the restaurant / retail area into a pedestrian zone with COVID-19 safety protocols as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announces reopening guidelines allowing more customers. A WeHo spokesperson noted that “plentiful parking is available in the five-story West Hollywood Park structure located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, adjacent to the West Hollywood Library.” Additional parking is also available at 650 N. La Peer Drive. For those using carpooling services, the City has established Drop Zones at the corner of Melrose Avenue and N. Robertson Boulevard. The closure of this busy and bustling stretch of Robertson will provide a safe pedestrian space that allows for proper social distancing as the public health department relaxes capacity restrictions while monitoring the spread of the virus, said John M. Erickson, West Hollywood City Council Member. COVID is not over and we must all remain vigilant to protect our own health and the health of others. I look forward to seeing you safely from a distance and with your most fabulous masks on OUT on Robertson! This expansion of the OUT Zones program provides outdoor commercial space within the public right-of-way for restaurants and retail establishments to move operations outdoors to ensure social (physical) distancing and adhere to protocols established by the department. Los Angeles County Public Health Department and the State of California, which currently restricts indoor operations in these areas. OUT zones and other business relief measures are outlined in cities 2020-11 Emergency executive decree. The coronavirus pandemic has forced many of our local businesses to radically change the way they serve the public. This has had a profound impact on the business community in the City of West Hollywood and has added to the economic challenges brought on by COVID-19, said board member John DAmico. The number one priority is to ensure the safety, health and development of our community. Creating safe and socially remote outdoor spaces for expanded operations is a creative approach that will help West Hollywood businesses, residents and visitors respond to the evolving pandemic. OUT on Robertson will embrace, on weekends, what the OUT compact zones across town have been offering for months: a place to enjoy sunny days and balmy nights while maintaining social distancing, aligning with protocols. health and safety and supporting community businesses. OUT on Robertson will give people who live, work and play in West Hollywood more opportunities to stay outdoors under palm trees by day and starry skies at night, while enjoying the best that West Hollywood has to offer. People exploring West Hollywoods OUT on Robertson are reminded that the City of West Hollywood has a mandatory facial coverage requirement and people are urged to keep six feet social distance for meals, shopping and personal care under the sun and the stars.







