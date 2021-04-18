Ranbir Kapoor believes Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hiranis collaboration will be a game-changer

Ranbir Kapoor’s last out was Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju who put him in the 300 crore club along with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The actor hasn’t been released since, but has plenty of projects going on, the next one being Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Now reports suggest RK will be working with the director again and unlike previous speculation the film will not be a sequel to PK. Further into the collaboration, the film was supposed to start right after Sanju, but Hirani’s engagement with Shah Rukh Khan has been prepared and the two are finally ready to collaborate on a biggie.

Further, it is suggested that Rajkummar Hirani shared two stories with SRK, one on the Munnabhai franchise lines and another on immigration. Liking both scripts, SRK had read several drafts of the stories and was more inclined to the one on immigration. Adding to this, it is said that Hirani also shared the same story with Ranbir, but he felt it required a senior actor and upon finding out SRK’s interest in the film, he said the collaboration would be a game-changer for them. movies.

“Hirani had also discussed the history of immigration with Ranbir on a personal front, which he is currently developing for Shah Rukh Khan. RK had loved that one too, but the story called for a senior actor. Hirani had expressed his idea of ​​doing it with Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranbir felt that the actor would suit the character like a hand in hand. Ranbir went around his circle of friends saying that SRK – Raju Hirani movie is going to be a game-changer for Bollywood, ”a source revealed.

Well, we love the three individually and seeing them collaborate on the big screen is something we look forward to.