Bollywood fanatic? So guess the movies shot in CES 7 majestic forts of Jaipur!





Wearing an ornate heritage crown that sparkles with a series of striking locations, the city of Jaipur is an absolute paradise for explorers. Symbols of unparalleled art and architecture, the colossal forts of the Pink City have not only been the backdrop for memorable images, but have also provided superlative backdrops for some of Bollywood’s timeless productions. While gazing through the grandeur of these buildings surely leaves your eyes wide open, try your hand at guessing and see if you can relate the movie scenes staged in these 7 historic forts of Jaipur! Amber Palace Among the most visited places in Jaipur, Amer Fort is a testament to the city’s opulent history and unbeatable craftsmanship. Crafted with rare varieties of red sandstone and marble, the walls of the fort resonate with echoes of ancient tales. Standing through the times of the Mughals and the British, this archaic complex is one of the few places in the country that has managed to preserve their true and original virtue! Film shot: Bajirao Mastani, Khoobsurat, Mughal-e-Azam, Jodha Akbar Chomu Palace A heritage place transformed into a modern hotel, the Chomu Palace blends unparalleled semblances of grace and glory in its premises. Built according to the rules of the traditional Vastu Shastra, this magnetic building will make you fall in love, from the first glance. A haven for all with an eye for fine detail, the sculptures on its walls are essays devoted to flourishing times of the past! Film shot: Bhool Bhulaiyya, Gulaal, Bachchan Bowl City palace Popularly considered the most visited place in Jaipur, the City Palace was established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II. Home of the ancient Royals, this palace circumscribes a number of heavenly courtyards, where the dancing rays of the sun regularly create a magical labyrinth of light and shadow. A glimpse of this architectural marvel will make you marvel at the exceptional artists and craftsmen who were our ancestors! Film shot: Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, Eklavya: the royal guard Narain Niwas Palace Built in 1928, this captivating resort features a striking fusion of Indian and British architectural styles. Idea by General Amar Singh Ji, then Thakur of Kanota, the palace weaves the appeals of the royalty of Rajasthan and the Victorian Gothic era. With a huge range of colors and artistic styles, this building is simply unmatched in many ways! Film shot: Paheli, Zubeida Nahargarh Fort Considered one of the palaces of Jaipur with stunning views of the city, Naharagarh Fort was built by Sawai Madho Singh in the 18th century. With beautiful temples and peaceful gardens, the fort served as a summer residence for members of the royal family seeking to escape the heat of the desert. Today, the structure is presented as a link between the contemporary and forgotten times! Film shot: Romance Shuddh Desi, Rang De Basanti Jaigrah Fort Placed atop the Hill of Eagles, Jaigarh Fort is a monument of red sandstone that spans a vast expanse of land. Treasure of architectural wonders, the fort encircles Laxmi Vilas, Lalit Mandir, Aram Mandir and the Vilas Mandir. What most mystifies visitors to this magical place are the mesmerizing views of the neighboring areas offered from the top of this soaring structure! Film shot: Humraaz Hawa mahal Founded in 1799, this enchanting building is equipped with nearly 953 windows. Given its open surroundings, the building receives magical ventilation, thus calling itself the “Palace of the Winds”. An added beauty to the landscape surrounding the City Palace, Hawa Mahal is a must-see on the Jaipur tourist route! Shooting of the film: Beta Knock Knock Are you a Bollywood fanatic who passed the test with all the correct answers? Otherwise, we assure you that it won’t be a bad idea if you are thinking of binge-watching these movies to explore the best of Jaipur from the comfort of your home. In the meantime, if you are intrigued by finding other films shot in Jaipur, don’t forget to share your findings with us!

