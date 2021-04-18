Each actor in Riddler Live-Action (and how their versions differ)

The Riddler is one of Batman’s most legendary foes in Gotham City, and here’s a look at each actor to play the iconic villain in live-action.

The Riddler is one of Batman’s most legendary foes in Gotham City, and here’s a look at each actor to play the iconic villain in live-action. If there’s one member of The Caped Crusader’s Gallery of Thieves who is clearly his nemesis, well, it’s the Joker. Yet the Riddler is certainly one of Batman’s most worthy opponents, with his intellect and strategy often proving a true match for the world’s greatest sleuth. Unlike the Joker, who usually thrives in chaos, the Riddler enjoys planning his capers step by step, playing with Batman and the GCPD along the way.

The Riddler, as the name suggests from the get-go, also enjoys puzzles and challenging Batman’s brain just as much as his massive muscles. Batman’s ability to pull himself out of a fight is unmatched, but in a battle with the Riddler, just beating him is often not enough to win the day. After all, leaving Riddler with a bloodied face may be satisfying for now, but it won’t save the victim he may be holding hostage as a contingency plan.

As interesting an antagonist as the Riddler is though, he’s been played in live-action a weirdly small number of times, at least compared to the much more often-used Joker and Catwoman. Every actor who has played the Riddler in movies or on television so far has brought something unique to the character that is worth looking back on, and in one case onward, to.

Frank Gorshin (1966 Batman TV Series and Movie)

Frank Gorshin had the honor of playing the onscreen Riddler for the first time in the classic 1960s Batman TV series starring Adam West as the titular hero. Gorshin also played the role in the 1966 companion film. Adapting to the show’s exaggerated and campy tone, Gorshin’s Riddler was very theatrical in the way he spoke and moved, and most importantly how he would enthusiastically announce his latest big plan. to anyone who could listen to it. It was a great performance in the often silly backdrop of the show, and to his credit, Gorshin was quite capable of going downright sinister when the scene demanded it. Appearance-wise, Gorshin’s Riddler sported the classic green jumpsuit with question marks, though he often neglected to wear his eye mask. Gorshin set the standard for Riddler’s performances and is remembered by many today.

John Astin (1966 Batman TV Series)

Here’s a Riddler actor that many fans don’t even remember playing the part. John Astin is best known for playing Gomez Addams in the classic crazy sitcom The Addams Family, but was hired to replace Frank Gorshin for a two-part story during 1960’s Season 2 Batman TV show. His portrayal is not that different from that of Gorshin as a whole, although he does appear a little less intense and a little less exaggerated in his movements. Still, Astin was known for comedy, so he made his Riddler suitably wacky. As to why he made this brief passage in the first place, the accounts differ. According to Gorshin, he had a prior engagement during filming that he couldn’t get out of. According to producer William Dozier, Gorshin demanded a higher salary and they replaced him accordingly. Whatever the truth, Gorshin returned later, so clearly things were sorted out.

Jim Carrey (Batman Forever)

Jim Carrey’s work as Riddler in the 1995 Joel Schumacher sequel Batman forever is by far the most controversial live-action version of the character to date. Batman forever was a box office success, but the decades have not been in favor of his reputation, with many fans lamenting the campy direction of the 1960s Schumacher took things right after the two rather dark and melancholy Tim Burton films . For better or worse, Carrey brought the Riddler the same comedic charisma and wacky character as his other ’90s characters like Ace Ventura and the Mask, but in doing so, he’s actually even more over the top than he does. Gorshin or Astin. . Carrey’s Riddler, while entertaining, doesn’t quite feel like a threat, and neither does Tommy Lee Jones’ cackling Two-Face. Notably, however, Batman forever provided the audience with their first extended look at Edward Nygma before his fateful transformation.

Cory Michael Smith (Gotham TV Show)

The Riddler returned to live television in 2014 for FOX’s Gotham, a show that really didn’t end up being what it was originally meant to be. Originally pushed as a look at a young Jim Gordon and the GCPD trials before Batman, although with a young Bruce Wayne in the mix, Gotham eventually became a true ensemble show, and the villains of the city became both protagonists and antagonists, depending on the storyline. To be fair, this was in part due to the quality of the cast of these villains, with Cory Michael Smith’s Edward Nygma clearly standing out. Smith pulled off the bizarre feat of being alternately sick and twisted enough to be scary, and complex and pitiful enough to be someone audiences were sometimes rooted for. Gotham‘s Riddler was definitely the most dangerous character to date, brutally murdering several people onscreen.

Paul Dano (The Batman)

While The batman is still far from soaring in theaters, the trailer and marketing have so far made Paul Dano’s Riddler the most unique version of the character to hit the screen to date. Her look is not at all like the classic green suit that Gotham‘s Riddler rocked a version every now and then, and his modus operandi, while still incorporating puzzles, now looks a lot more Jigsaw-esque than before, and he’s almost expected to ask Batman to play a game. Dano’s Riddler is said to function as a mysterious serial killer in Gotham, similar to the Zodiac Killer. This Riddler is much darker than average and seems like a pretty formidable foe. Interestingly, he appears to be targeting powerful and corrupt personalities, so he could possibly be seen as an anti-hero.

