Handmaids Tale actor Amanda Brugel believes Canadians will seek more local entertainment if they know where to find it

If you recognize Canadian actor Amanda Brugel’s name, or at least her face, chances are it’s because of an American TV show, “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

The 44-year-old, who was born in Quebec but raised in the Greater Toronto Area, is the only Canadian in the main cast of the series, which is shot in Toronto and based on a book by Canadian author Margaret Atwood – an irony that is not lost on Brugel.

“The biggest American shows have the budget to push their shows and move their agenda forward, so that’s just what ends up in front of our eyes,” Brugel said in a phone interview. “But I think Canadians are hungry for our own stories, they just don’t know where to find them.

Brugel hopes that a new media campaign will help.

Seek More is an extension of the Made / Us campaign launched in 2019, which celebrated Canadian actors, writers, directors, producers and other creatives who contribute to the entertainment industry at home and abroad.

Seek More encourages Canadians to seek more, in particular, film, television and digital content “from a wide range of racial backgrounds and lived experiences.” The campaign includes Youtube videos and a website (made-nous.ca/seekmore) which recommends what to watch and where to find it.

“The more people watch television from creators who look different (from them), the more networks will approve of it, the more chance writers will have to write these shows, showrunners will be able to get jobs,” Brugel says. .

“The more you watch it and the more you see it, you realize that it’s really not that different.”

As a biracial woman, Brugel says she has grown used to having fewer opportunities than her white counterparts, even as things are improving.

“For a long time, I was only in acting, and I played a lot of really pretty girls or the best friend. So I love that now that role in “Handmaid’s” opens me up to people who think I can play more complex and emotional roles, ”she says.

His credits include the American television drama “Snowpiercer”, the cult Canadian-American sci-fi hit “Orphan Black” and the Canadian comedies “Workin ‘Moms” and “Kim’s Convenience”, as well as the Oscar-winning film “Room”. “

She cites “Kim’s,” about a Korean Canadian family in Toronto, as an example of programming that should be celebrated for its diversity.

The show gathered fans from all over the world, many of whom were extremely disappointed when the series ended last week, which was prematurely cut short due to the departure of its creators.

“The nicest thing about ‘Kim’s Convenience’ is people would say to me, ‘You remind me so much of my aunt’ or ‘Appa (the main character) reminds me of my dad,’ says Brugel, who played the role of the pastor at the church of Kims. “And it would be a South Asian person saying this or a white person saying it.” Being able to humanize the characters and personalize them even if they are different… I think that’s what will advance television in Canada.

“Kim” star Simu Liu is one of the six ambassadors for Seek More. He will make history later this year as the first Asian actor to headline a Marvel movie with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. Among the content he recommends viewers seek out is “Diggstown,” a CBC drama about a black lawyer in Halifax; “Second Jen,” ​​a Citytv comedy about Filipino-Canadian and Chinese-Canadian best friends; and “Never Have I Ever,” a Netflix comedy starring South Asian Canadian Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

His fellow ambassadors include Shamier Anderson (“Wynonna Earp”), the Scarborough-born actor who recently started The Black Academy with his actor brother Stephan James to boost black Canadian talent, and Kanien’kehá-born Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs. : ka Mohawk Territory in Quebec. She has appeared in the films “Rhymes for Young Ghouls” and “Blood Quantum”, the American television series “American Gods” and will co-star in the upcoming television comedy “Reservation Dogs”.