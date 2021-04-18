Lance Bass says Colton Underwood could take a hit after his release





Lance Bass has commented on the exit of former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood.

Bass said Underwood might have some backlash from some who “don’t like it that it came out that way.”

Underwood came out on “Good Morning America” and got a Netflix series detailing his experience.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Lance Bass explained why he expects former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood to receive backlash from the LGBTQ community after his release. The former NSYNC frontman appeared on Thursday on “The Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous” podcast for a candid conversation about Underwood and sexuality. Underwood announced during a “Hello america“Robin Roberts interview that he became gay. Shortly thereafter, Variety reported that Underwood, 29, would return to reality TV with a



Netflix

series detailing “his life in public as a homosexual”. Bass said the series “will only help the community,” but warned Underwood may be given some setback. “He’s definitely going to get a lot of backlash from the community early on,” said Bass, 41. “Not the majority, but there is a small percentage of the community who aren’t going to like that he’s come out that way, that he’s monetizing the experience.” Bass first came out as a gay in 2006 when he appeared as the cover of Popular July issue this year. He later revealed that he had come to Britney Spears at least two years earlier.

Lance Bass of NSYNC, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake in 2004.

KMazur / Getty Images





“They don’t know what the issues are because they’ve been so separated from it on purpose. So when someone comes forward as a public figure, so many people immediately say, ‘It’s too late. “They don’t like to do it. Support him because they don’t feel like you know what you’re talking about yet,” Bass said during the podcast. “But I don’t think Colton is trying to. lead this charge by trying to be the spokesperson for the LGBTQ community. ” Bass also advised Underwood to “listen”. “That’s all you need to do right now, is just listen to the community, listen to everyone around you,” Bass said. “Educate yourself and you will naturally find your place in this community. But the best thing to do now is to sit down, listen and learn.” During his interview on “Good Morning America,” Underwood said he often questioned his sexuality throughout his teenage years and early adulthood. “I ran away from myself for a long time,” Underwood said. “I hated myself for a long time. I came to terms with this earlier this year and dealt with it, and the next step in all of this was to let people know. I’m still nervous. sure. ” Underwood admitted he was “emotional”, but “I am emotional in such a good, happy and positive way. I am the happiest and healthiest I have ever been in my life, and that means the world for me. ”







