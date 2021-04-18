Germany holds memorial, Italian theater of protest: COVID-19 daily bulletin

TOP HEADS Germany to hold national memorial service for its nearly 80,000 pandemic victims on Sunday, sharing the grief of bereaved families and those who died alone because of the restrictions. Theater workers protested in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo, calling for the country’s entertainment venues to reopen and for more support for workers in the sector in the midst of the pandemic. It seems possible to reinfect yourself with a different strain of COVID-19, and it has happened in some cases, Susan Hopkins, the UK’s National Health Service’s chief medical adviser on the testing and tracing system, told the BBC. France will apply a strict 10-day quarantine for all travelers from Brazil starting April 24, in an effort to contain the spread of the variant first found in Brazil, the prime minister’s office confirmed on Saturday. More than 600,000 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the UK in 24 hours, according to data released on Saturday. South African health regulator urged government to end hiatus on administration of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines, given that certain conditions are met. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France has fallenthe health ministry said on Saturday. Data from the Ministry of Health showed 5,877 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Saturday, 37 fewer than on Friday. Russia has registered 8,632 more coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4,702,101. The country has also reported 389 other deaths, bringing the official toll to 105,582.

THROUGH EUROPE France France has now imposed a 10-day quarantine on flights from Brazil, Chile, Argentina and South Africa. The new restrictions were applied on Saturday and all travelers from those countries will need to be quarantined or face a fine. The country is battling a third wave of coronavirus and has closed non-essential stores while limiting travel across France, with a nighttime curfew also enforced. However, many around the country, including graphic designer Julia Hamel, say they are starting to experience lockdown fatigue. “It’s the length of the lockdown that is starting to take its toll,” Hamel said. “I don’t have any worries, financially it’s okay, but it’s starting to get tough on my morale.” Guy Henderson in London As deaths worldwide exceed three million and the number of new infections reaches new highs every day, the number of cases in the UK continues to decline. However, new challenges emerge with it. One of them is an unprecedented backlog of patients awaiting treatment for other health problems. According to national health service providers, 4.7 million people were on various waiting lists at the end of February, of which more than 400,000 had been waiting for more than a year to begin treatment for cancer. It is believed that it could take up to five years to clear this backlog. A second challenge is the safe return to the organization of major events. The UK must allow indoor venues to accommodate 1,000 people inside or at 50% capacity from May 17, if COVID-19 numbers allow. To find out if it is safe to do so, officials are running trials, including Sunday’s FA Cup football semi-final between Leicester and Southampton, for which up to 4,000 fans will return to Wembley Stadium for the premiere. times in over a year. . Participants must present proof of a negative coronavirus test, similar events are expected in the coming weeks.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will join an ecumenical service at Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin. / Jens Schlueter / AFP Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will join an ecumenical service at Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin. / Jens Schlueter / AFP

Rahul Pathak in Madrid Madrid’s government is imposing local lockdowns in eight suburbs after the Spanish capital reported a 25% increase in cases within 24 hours from Friday to Saturday. The new restrictions will take effect at midnight on Sunday, with the region’s health ministry confirming that the daily number of people who test positive has risen to 2,896. The total number of infections in the Madrid region is now 668,320, the total number of deaths at 22,860. The latest surge comes just days after Madrid’s chief health adviser warned vaccination centers may have to shut down if dosing cannot be increased. Madrid, currently vaccinates around 275,000 people per week, but is expected to receive just 157,900 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week, Antonio Zapatero warned on Friday.

Theater workers in Rome are calling for the country’s entertainment venues to reopen and increased support for workers in the sector amid the pandemic. / Remo Casilli / Reuters Theater workers in Rome are calling for the country’s entertainment venues to reopen and increased support for workers in the sector amid the pandemic. / Remo Casilli / Reuters

Italy Italy risks missing the April 30 deadline to submit its stimulus package to the European Commission, which could put at risk the $ 239.6 billion in subsidies it desperately needs, according to Reuters. Two sources familiar with the matter told the news agency that the European Commission “is not satisfied with several aspects of the projects” which have been presented so far. Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s spokesman tried to allay fears by firmly denying that the deadline would be missed. “The plan will be presented on April 30,” he said. Italy is asking for the EU’s biggest package of support and any delay could have serious consequences for the economy. Italy reported 310 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, up from 429 the day before, the health ministry said. The daily number of new infections in the country increased from 15,943 to 15,370. During this time, Rome was the scene of new demonstrations. The contractors took to the streets on Friday to complain about a delay in the manufacture of the coffins which led to more than 2,000 bodies being stored in Rome’s only crematorium. Death rooms in other cemeteries are also crowded as protesters accused city authorities of failing to face a wave of coronavirus deaths. WATCH: Rahul Pathak summarizes latest COVID-19 news in Europe

