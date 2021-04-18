Entertainment
Actor Damian Lewis praises late wife Helen McCrory as ‘a meteor in our lives’
Damian Lewis paid tribute to his wife Helen McCrory, describing her as “a meteor in our lives” following her death at the age of 52.
The actress was best known for playing powerful women such as the Matriarch of the Shelby family, Aunt Polly in the BBC drama Peaky Blinders, Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films and the Home Secretary in the James Bond film. Sky Fall.
Lewis said his wife had “lived on the principle of kindness and generosity” and had always cared about others and “made them feel special.”
Writing in The Sunday Times, he said: “I have never seen anyone spread happiness so consciously.
“Even as she died in her final days, talking to our wonderful caregivers, she said over and over, ‘thank you very much’ in her half-delusional state.
“She always asked people how they were doing, always cared, made everyone she met felt special, like she was the only person in the room.
“Gave them her undivided attention. Made them laugh, always. There were a few funnier people – she was funny as hell.”
Lewis said that in the weeks leading up to his death, his wife had joked about his future relationships with women, saying that “love is not possessive.”
“She told us from her bed, ‘I want daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you all have to love again, love is not possessive, but you know, Damian, at least try to skip the funeral without kissing someone, ‘he said.
He said McCrory was “not interested in navel contemplation (or) self-reflection,” and passed his positivity on to others.
“Helen believed you were choosing happiness,” he says. “I have never known anyone who could enjoy life so much.
“Her ability to be in the present and enjoy the moment was inspiring. She wasn’t interested in the navel either. No real interest in self-reflection; she believed in looking out, not in. That’s why she was able to transform her. Light so brilliantly on others. “
McCrory was born in Paddington, London, to a Welsh mother and Scottish father, and was the oldest of three children.
She attended school in Hertfordshire, then spent a year in Italy, before returning to London to study acting at the Drama Center.
She was a regular figure in high-profile television dramas, including the hit ITV Quiz, the BBC political series Roadkill, the psychological thriller MotherFatherSon, and the adaptation of His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman.
She was named OBE in New Year’s Honors 2017 for her theater services.
Lewis said his wife was “fiercely proud” of her acting career and approached her with “a thoroughness, honesty and intelligence that made others meet her.”
He said she was considered “royalty” in the industry and was referred to as “Lady Helen” by many.
“Although we will never know now if this would have become a reality, I think secretly we do,” he said.
McCrory and Lewis married in 2007 and share a daughter Manon, born in 2006, and a son Gulliver, born in 2007.
Lewis said his wife had been “utterly heroic” in her illness and repeatedly told her children that she had “lived the life I wanted”.
“She urged us to be courageous and not to be afraid,” he said.
“She was utterly heroic in her illness. Funny, of course – generous, courageous, without complaint, constantly reminding us how lucky we have been, how blessed we are.”
He added that “McCrory’s” most exquisite act of bravery and generosity “had been to” normalize “his death.
“She showed no fear, no bitterness, no self-pity, only gave us courage to continue and insisted that no one be sad, because she is happy,” he said. said.
“I am overwhelmed by her. She has been a meteor in our lives.”
