Universal Studios Hollywood reopens and it has a new dinosaur to celebrate





As expected – and after a very long wait – Universal Studios Hollywood has reopened to the public, although not quite the same as before it closed. The theme park opened in California on Friday, giving the public access to its attractions, including a new amusement ride and an updated Jurassic Park attraction with a massive new dinosaur. As with many theme parks, Universal Studios Hollywood has been down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several weeks ago, California made it clear that given its then current COVID-19 cases and trend (combined with vaccination rates), it would start to reopen things in the near future. Today is the start of a new beginning, new dinosaurs and new pets! – Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) April 16, 2021 This process is already underway, with Disney recently announcing that it will be opening its Avengers campus in Disneyland, California next June. Joining him is Universal with the announcement that his destination Universal Studios Hollywood is back and he has two newcomers to show off. Most notable is the change to “ Jurassic World – The Ride ” at Universal, which now includes a massive Indominus rex measuring around 22 feet tall and 55 feet long. The dinosaur makes an appearance at the end of the ride where she takes on the equally massive T-rex, giving the riders plenty to marvel at just before descending the waterfall and again at the end of the ride. Joining the new dinosaur is “The Secret Life of Pets: Off Leash!”, A ride described by Universal as: “Join Max, Duke, Gidget, Snowball and all your favorite Pets characters for an exciting new walk through the streets of La New York City. ”Note that the park has other distinct changes from when you were last there, including a required temperature check, face mask, social distancing via ground markings, etc.







