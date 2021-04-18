What you need to know – WWD





Jeffree Star was hospitalized following a serious car accident on Friday morning. The influencer, who is also the founder of his eponymous makeup brand, revealed on social media that he and his close friend Daniel Lucas were involved in a car crash in Wyoming, where Star has a home. “A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a serious car accident and the car tipped over three times after hitting black ice,” read a tweet on Star’s account. “We will keep you all posted when the doctor gives us more information. So thankful that they’re both alive. A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel had a serious car accident and the car tipped over 3 times after hitting black ice. We will keep you all posted when the doctor gives us more information. So thankful that they’re both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq – Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021 The tweet was posted with a photo of Star and Lucas, with Star lying in a hospital bed with a neck brace on and Lucas sitting next to him in a hospital gown. Lucas posted the same photo and post on his Instagram Story, and then followed up with a video of himself lying in a hospital bed. “Hi guys, I just wanted to say thank you to everyone,” he said in the video. “I am admitted for some s – t. I’ll let you know what’s going on, but thanks guys. Star posted an update on his condition on Saturday, saying in an Instagram Story video that three of his vertebrae were no longer attached and that he would need to wear a back brace for the next few months. He also said he was being released from the hospital that day, but Lucas would have to stay as he might need to have surgery. “Today the weather yesterday was really crazy,” Star said of the crash. “There was a lot of black ice on the road. If you don’t know what it is, it’s crystal clear ice on the asphalt. My car hit him. I was driving – no, we weren’t accelerating. We hit it and [the car] We got off the freeway into the snow bank and turned around and I think it was one of the scariest moments thinking it was over, literally. Find out more here: Jeffree Star receives backlash on his ‘cremated’ makeup collection Revisiting the biggest influencer controversies of 2020 Tati Westbrook apologizes to James Charles and blames Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson for 2019 drama WATCH: Jaclyn Hill destroys makeup to make it a highlighter







