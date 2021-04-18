Nominated for Best Actor 2021 for Most Underrated Roles

After more than two months of delay, the 2021 Oscars are set for Sunday, April 25. It’s finally time to recognize the greatest performance among the best. This year will mark the 93rd awards ceremony in Oscar history and feature several historic awards races. One of the most intriguing awards is for Best Actor in a Leading Role. The field is made up of two living legends, two actors who are just entering their prime, and a legend whose bounty has been tragically cut short. However, not all roles were as well received for these nominees as their performances last year. Here are the 2021 Oscar nominees for Best Actor along with their most underrated roles.

Riz Ahmed Sound of metal

The London-born rapper and actor is nominated for the lead role in American drama Sound of Metal. Riz, 38, plays Ruben Stone, a drummer in a hard rock band who suddenly begins to lose his hearing and his struggle to cope with this devastating achievement. Ahmeds Oscar nods is not only the first of his career; this made him the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor. But long before his historic appointment, Riz starred in a short English film that remains one of his most beautiful and lesser-known performances. In the 2008 crime thriller Shifty, Ahmed dazzles in the title role. As a drug dealer, Shifty is dubious to say the least, but it’s impossible not to love him. Rice portrays Shifty with such charisma that it makes him attractive even when doing bad things. Shifty was filmed on a very low budget and was not shown widely which helps explain its minimal notoriety, however, the film currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%. This is one of Riz Ahmeds’ first roles, but the natural acting chops are unmistakable.

Chadwick Boseman My Raineys Black Stockings

My Raineys Black Bottom is set in 1920s Chicago, in which Chadwick plays trumpeter Levee Green. Having played the role of real heroes Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall, in addition to superhero Black Panther, Boseman has been one of Hollywood’s most successful actors for the past decade. Sadly, her first Oscar nomination is also posthumous. The actor died in August after losing his battle with colon cancer at the age of 43. Boseman will be remembered as a cultural icon, but it is his portrayal of a music giant that is lost in his impressive body of work. In 2014, Chadwick played groundbreaking soul singer James Brown in the biopic Get on Up. As the legendary godfather of soul, Boseman brilliantly embodies Brown’s vigorous personality and somehow captures his explosive stage presence, all of the dancing included. However, Chadwick’s performance is better than the movie. Get on Up tends to meander and therefore its star is not represented as it should. Less than two years later, the actor entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the memory of James Brown could not compete with the massive popularity of Black Panther. My Raineys Black Bottom is dedicated to the memory of Chadwick Boseman.

Anthony Hopkins the father

Sir Anthony Hopkins is the oldest nominee in the category at 83, and he’s just getting better and better. In fact, Hopkins was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor last year for The Two Popes. His appointment in 2021 concerns the family drama The Father in which he plays the role of a victim of dementia struggling to maintain his independence. The six-time Oscar nominee is an icon of both stage and screen, but it’s a 2001 adaptation of a work by Stephen King that is often overlooked. Hearts in Atlantis is equally a coming-of-age story and an uplifting tale. Sir Tony plays Ted Brautigan, the mysterious wanderer who acts as a mentor to a curious boy and fatherless. The finest element the enigmatic Hopkins conveys with this performance is his ability to interact with his costar children at their level without sacrificing his character’s insight. He is a stabilizing influence but mysterious enough to allow an interesting twinge of skepticism. Hearts in Atlantis showcases Anthony Hopkins’ textured versatility, but like most of his roles, he’s demoted from his timeless performance in Silence of the Lambs.

Gary Oldman Mank

The acting scholar of English origin is nominated for his portrayal of Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. This is Oldmans’ third Oscar nomination in the past nine years. He won the award in 2018 for his perfect portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Oldman is usually at the top of the list these days, but it’s a supporting performance from a 1993 film written by Quentin Tarantino that many fans overlook. True Romance is an epic story of young lovers on the run. Although the film lost money at the box office, it has grown in popularity over the years and has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 93%. Gary plays a one-eyed pimp named Drexl; perhaps the most vicious character in a movie that has plenty of them. As a sadistic Drexl, Oldman is almost unrecognizable both vocally and in appearance. He also has less than ten minutes of screen time in an incredible ensemble cast that includes Christian Slater, Val Kilmer, Christopher Walken, Dennis Hopper, Samuel L. Jackson, and Brad Pitt. Gary has said the role of Drexl is one of his two favorites of his career; the other being Lee Harvey Oswald.

Steven yeun minari

At 37, Steven Yeun is the youngest nominee in the category. He is also the first Asian-American actor to be nominated for the award. In Minari, Yeun gives a heartfelt performance as the patriarch of a South Korean family struggling to assimilate to Central America in the 1980s. Fans of AMC The Walking Dead series will know Steven as name of Glenn Rhee. He appeared in 66 episodes of the hit apocalyptic television series from 2010 to 2016. Conversely, one of Stevens’ roles that gets lost in the shuffle is 2018’s Sorry to Bother You. Boots Riley movie stars 2021 Oscar nominee Lakeith Stanfield as a telemarketer who is caught between social allegiances and corporate advancement. Yeun plays a character named Squeeze, Stanfield’s friend and another protester. Sorry to Bother is a dark satire and it deals with heavy themes such as movement to organize work. As Squeeze, Steven gives voice to the movement and direction to the film. It’s a cerebral performance and despite his magnetic disposition, Yeuns’ character never feels out of control. The film carries a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 93% and features a star cast, making it easy to overlook the actor. But after his performance at Minari, Steven Yeun will never have this problem again.