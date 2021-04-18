Black Rob, rapper known for his hit single Whoa !, dies at 52





Robert Ross, the rapper known as Black Rob, whose husky, full voice fuels turn of the millennium hits like Whoa! and Can I Live for Bad Boy Records, died Saturday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. He was 52 years old. The cause was cardiac arrest, said Mark Curry, a friend and former Bad Boy artist, who added that Mr. Ross has had many health issues in recent years, including diabetes, lupus, kidney failure and several strokes. Mr Ross was on dialysis and was discharged from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital this month, Mr Curry said. In a video uploaded and broadcast to the hip-hop world, Mr. Ross detailed his ailments. and recent struggles against homelessness. He didn’t have a home, but he always had us, said Mr. Curry, who called Mr. Ross a real poet. He added: He is known for telling stories and his music has described his life. You can feel it.

Last week Mr. Curry, along with producer Mike Zombie, began promoting a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Mr. Ross to help him find a home, pay for medical aid and stability during these difficult times, according to the campaign description. The fundraiser raised about half of his goal of $ 50,000. Mr. Ross, who was born in Harlem, New York, began rapping around the age of 11, influenced by local artists like Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh, who he credited with helping develop his prowess in storytelling matter. He also internalized the essence of his musically ascending neighborhood, citing its somewhat uplifting sound. It’s like, Oh, that has a little flavor, I could dance to that, you’re gonna talk about a little money, a little drugs, Mr Ross said in a Interview 2013. We were the most conspicuous. Best known for the 2000 punchy single Whoa!, which reached No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100, and a series of electric verses to songs by Mase, 112 and Total, Mr. Ross could seem both motivated and aged, even as a young man. Placed in a larger role after the murder of his label mate Bad Boy, the Notorious BIG, in March 1997, the rapper became another star on fire under the imprimatur of aspiring hip-hop mogul Sean Combs, better known as Diddy. , at the end of the 90s.

Mr. Ross’s debut album, the aptly named Life Story, was released by Bad Boy in 2000, when he was 31 years old. Already, he had spent over a decade of his life in and out of juvenile detention, jail, and prison, and the music reflected that. It’s hell, the rapper said at the time of his past. Once they get their teeth into you, they keep biting, until they feel like, let’s throw the key on that cat. Life Story featured intricate street tales about the crashes, shootings, and family struggles that could lead to such things, and it reached No. 3 on the Billboard Albums chart, ultimately going platinum. Five years later, The Black Rob Report, the rappers’ second album, failed to find the same success, in part because Mr. Ross was back in prison, having failed to appear for conviction on a 2004 theft charge. His career has never recovered. Bad boy left me for dead Mr Ross said upon his release from prison in 2010. Two subsequent independent releases on different labels failed. Mr. Ross is survived by his mother, Cynthia; four siblings; nine children; and five grandchildren. Many people on social media have offered their condolences to Mr. Ross, including Diddy, entrepreneur Daymond John and rappers Missy Elliott, LL Cool J, GZA and Styles P.

On Twitter, LL Cool J described Mr. Ross as a storyteller, a gentleman and an MC Ms Elliott lamented that Mr Ross’s death closely followed that of another New York rapper, Earl Simmons, known as DMX, who died this month. It’s hard to find the words to say when someone dies Ms Elliott said on Twitter. I pray for their two families for healing.







