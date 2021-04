Nickel and Dining: Overtime combines food, fun and friendly smiles

Its aim is to be the best Sudburys eating and drinking experience.

Content of the article Although they cannot open their doors to the public at this time, the management and staff of the Overtime Sports Bar and Grill prepare delicious take-out and savory dishes on a daily basis. Locally owned and operated and with locations at 941 Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury and 3702 Route 144 in Chelmsford, Overtimes aims to be the city’s best food and drink experience and the go-to meeting place for sports fans. They take pride in their freshly prepared food and drinks, and the staff make a point of welcoming customers with a smile. Find the Overtimes website, including a full menu, at www.sudburysportsbar.com. The restaurant regularly posted takeaways on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/overtimesportsbarsudbury. Q: What motivates and inspires you? A: The gratification of seeing such amazing and happy customers serving quality food and drink in a sports bar. Q: Describe your restaurant menu.

Content of the article A: A fantastic mix of sports bar dishes, gourmet dishes and delicious desserts. About 80% of our menu is homemade. Q: What don’t diners / customers know about this restaurant? A: We don’t even have a microwave anywhere. Q: What is your favorite local product and how do you use it? A: Chicken wings, definitely a fan favorite with our daily 2 for 1 wings offer. They come from a local food supplier, KRL Services. Q: If there’s one important tip you could have for home cooks, what could it be? A: Don’t be afraid to be creative, experiment with different ingredients and make it your own. As a sports bar, we constantly think outside the box and don’t get confined to sports bar style food, resulting in a good mix of patrons. Favorite Recipes Pesto Chicken Start with a grilled chicken breast in a pan, add the garlic butter, pesto and bruschetta, take the chicken breast and put it in the oven and top it with fresh spinach and goat cheese. Once the cheese has melted, place the chicken on a plate and pour the pesto sauce over it. It is served with a choice of side and seasonal vegetables. Chicken and mushroom pasta Start with garlic butter in a saucepan. Add the roasted red pepper pesto and mushrooms and simmer. Once the mushrooms are almost fully cooked, add roast chicken and 35% cream and parma to start an Alfredo-based sauce. Cook until it begins to thicken and add more parma cheese. Once it has reached the desired texture, add linguine noodles. Topped with parma cheese and garlic bread. Nickel and Dining is a regular star of the Sudbury Star. If you would like to introduce your restaurant, restaurant or bakery, send an email to [email protected] [email protected] Twitter: @SudburyStar

