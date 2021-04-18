Entertainment
3 idiots, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and more
R Madhavan is one of the few actors to have appeared in films in almost 7 different languages. The actor, over the years, has received several prestigious accolades for his performances in various films. Check out the list of top rated R Madhavan Hindi movies according to IMDb that every fan should add to their playlist / watchlist.
R Madhavan movies highly rated
1.Rank De Basanti
The film is a dramatic comedy film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The cast of the film includes Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor and British actress Alice Patten. R Madhavan plays an extended cameo role of Ajay Singh Rathod, a flight lieutenant who is killed because of corruption and politics. The film follows the story of a British filmmaker who comes to India to make a film about Indian freedom fighters. The film received various accolades such as the National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards, and Oscar and Golden Globe nomination. The film is rated 8.2 out of 10 stars on IMDb
2.3 idiots
3 idiots is a latest generation comedy drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film stars Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles. The film was inspired by the novel by Chetan BhagatFive Point Someone: What not to do at IIT!. The film follows the journey of three friends as they turn to each other to survive in an engineering school and fulfill the quest for life. The film received widespread critical and commercial success. It became one of the highest grossing Hindi films of all time at the time. He has won various awards like the Filmfare and the National Awards. The film was also remade in various other languages like Tamil and Mexican. The film is rated 8.4 out of 10 stars on IMDb.
3.Saala Khadoos
The film is a sports drama directed by Sudha Kongara and stars R Madhavan as a boxing trainer and newcomer Ritika Singh as a student. The film was released simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi. The film was remade in Telugu as Guru with South Indian actor Ventakesh reprising the role of R Madhavan. The film has 7.6 out of 10 stars on IMDb.
4. Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Mein
Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Mein is a romantic drama film directed and written by Gautham Menon and stars R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan. Although it was not a commercial success at the time of its release, the film had been recognized as a cult classic over the years. The film follows the love story of Madhav ‘Maddy’ Shastri, played by R Madhavan, and Reena Malhotra played by Dia Mirza. The latter is ready to get engaged to Rajeev played by Saif Ali Khan, who is a young man living in the United States and a former rival of Maddys. The film marked Dia Mirza and R Madhavan’s debut in Bollywood. The film is rated 7.6 out of 10 stars on IMDb.
5. Tanu Weds Manu returns
Tanu Weds Manu returns is the sequel to the 2011 filmTanu Weds Manu. The film stars R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles. The film was a commercial success and was one of the highest grossing films at the time. The film shows the life of Tanu and Manu 4 years after their marriage. The film has received various accolades such as the National Award and the Filmfare Award. IMDb gave the film 7.6 out of 10 stars.
Source: Instagram of R Madhavan
