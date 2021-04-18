Actor Divya Duttas has an emotional connection with his mother

Gippy and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, actor Diya Dutta talks about the emotional connection in his recently launched audiobook Me and Ma



During the pandemic lockdown when Bollywood actor Divya Dutta started recording her book, Me and my, it could not exceed two days. I had to pause and resume as I broke reliving my childhood memories and the intensely vibrant relationship I shared with my mother through the phases of my life, she says.

Hold the dream

The 43-year-old talks about the bond between mothers and children as the very first and most beautiful relationship in life. Her book is about the journey with her mother, who raised her as a single parent in the small town of Sahnewal near Ludhiana and took her to Mumbai as a successful actor.

Ours is a family of doctors and acting as a profession has never even been a topic of discussion, says Divya. Her father died at 36 when she was six. From then on, her mother struggled to help her become the woman she is today.

The death of his father made their lives intimidating. It was left to my mother to applaud my interests and build my confidence; she was the only one to go against the wishes of both families, says Divya during a phone call from Mumbai after the launch of her audiobook which first appeared in print four years ago after the death from his mother, Dr Nalini Dutta, in 2016.

I went into depression. I was coming back to my vanity after shooting and screaming. After I finished work, I drove around town crying for Ma and begging her to come back to me, she recalls.

Divya credits her mother for helping to create a strong love between her and her brother. It is this relationship that holds her today, with a close network of loving friends. Divyas’ brother is a hypnotherapist and she now lives with her family, worshiping her five year old niece. I see a reflection of my mother in me when I’m with her, she said.

the Veer zara and Train to Pakistan The actor says his mother was his best friend, his partner in crime, his traveling companion and his twin soul. We shopped, read, danced, dined and traveled the world together. Even though we had different temperaments, we accepted ourselves for who we were. We have understood that the mother-daughter relationship does not have to close the expressions of ideas of certain types of behavior.

Divya says the dispensary her parents jointly ran was very popular in their city and both of her parents had busy schedules. She remembers the stillness of domestic life when her ophthalmologist father and her gynecologist mother let go of days filled with work and responsibilities. Still, they had time for her and her three-year-old brother. I cherish and cherish these moments, she said.

The turning point in her life was when her mother secretly brought her to Mumbai from the Punjab for the Stardust Talent Hunt in 1994. She also wrote a single act for herself which she performed to Bollywood biggies including Yash Chopra and Shekhar Kapur.

When she left me in the auditorium, she hugged me and said: give the best of your dreams. My grandmother was angry when I told her once that I wanted to join the film industry. She told me that with my short stature I would never make it, but my mother had an innate confidence in me, says Divya. The call for the Stardust training academy came two months later.

Just then, her uncles secured a possible marriage covenant for her from a doctor based in the United States and there was pressure on her to accept it. Again, her mother defended her by saying that she was too young to get married. In her book, Divya mentions several incidents where her mother fought like a tigress to keep her daughter’s passion from crumbling.

After moving to Mumbai, I called her 20 times a day asking her for advice on everything from auditions, roles to dresses. No matter how busy she was in her clinic, she always took the call and reassured me. Later, she sent my brother to study medicine in Mumbai so that we could be together, says Divya.

Writing the book was a catharsis for Divya. It was also the moment when Deepika Padukone opened up about her depression. I took up yoga and writing, and in doing so, felt that the incredible bond I had forged with my mother would help me overcome my difficulties more than anything else, she says.

During the lockdown, Divya made audiobooks for other authors and it hit her that she could make her own too. The hardest chapters to record were my last days with my mom because I couldn’t control my tears. I relived my life and realized that my mother never judged me; only gave me unconditional support and believed in my dreams, says Divya.

When love, understanding, patience and communication remain at the heart of the child-parent bond, life is less complicated and dreams take wing.

(Me and Ma is published by Penguin Random House)

In their book Fairly good parent, John and Karen Louis talk about the basic emotional need for connection and acceptance that every child needs to become emotionally healthy adults. The best way to bond with our children is to show empathy (the ability to experience their point of view).

Based on a 10-year research period, psychologist John Gottman described in his book Raising an Emotionally Healthy Child The Heart of Parenthood, that children of parents who were able to empathize and help process their emotions became emotionally intelligent individuals and did well in emotional well-being, physical health, social competence, and academic performance