West Hollywood inaugurates pedestrian zone on Robertson Boulevard





In an effort to reinvigorate business in West Hollywood, the city has launched a pilot program that expands outdoor dining and shopping on weekends. Video transcript AMY POWELL: – the latest effort to revitalize businesses in West Hollywood kicks off tonight, in hopes of injecting new life and money into struggling businesses. VERONICA MIRACLE: But what do local residents think of the broader changes? Eyewitness News reporter Amy Powell is live in West Hollywood with the details. Amy. AMY POWELL: Veronica and Jory, traffic is stopped along this stretch of Robertson Boulevard, between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose. Now some residents are worried about what this will do for traffic in this area. But city officials say it’ll give businesses here a much-needed boost. People are walking in the middle of the street. Dining tables distributed in the traffic lanes. And customers enjoying the expansion of The Abbey’s outdoor dining area. West Hollywood transforming part of Robertson Boulevard into a pedestrian lane on weekends. MICHAEL SKOTZO: It’s an amazing idea. You know it’s almost like 3rd Street Promenade, only better, more lively. You’ve got The Abbey, you’ve got Sur, you’ve got all these other restaurants here. Great idea to attract people. AMY POWELL: Traffic was halted along the Robertson stretch between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose at 6:00 am this evening to launch Out on Robertson. The move allows restaurants and retail stores to use sidewalks, streets and parking lots to expand and do more business outdoors. Masks are still needed. And visitors are reminded to follow social distancing protocols. AMANDA POTTER: I think it’s 100% worth it. I think it’s worth the traffic to come back. I think it’s worth everything else. Like, look at these lines. People just want to be happy again. AMY POWELL: Many WeHo businesses have been hit hard during the pandemic. City officials hope to create a festive and safe atmosphere and bring more customers back to WeHo. The story continues JEAN D’AMICO: Some of our other restaurants are coming. There will be yoga in the streets on Sunday morning. There will be ice to walk around. Pump will join us after that and other nonprofits in town will be popping up here. AMY POWELL: But residents are worried about the increase in traffic in the region. MANNY RODRIGUEZ: It is a crossing street open for 100 years. And all of a sudden it’s closed for 32 hours every weekend without any consultation with the community. And it is disappointing. AMY POWELL: Out on Robertson was started as a pilot program. CINDRA SKOTZKO: I think they should have advertised it because we only heard about it when we drove by. If it happens every weekend, we’re here. AMY POWELL: These stops will therefore only take place on weekends, from 6:00 p.m. on Saturday to 2:00 a.m. on Monday. And again, it’s a pilot program right now. It officially starts on May 1.

