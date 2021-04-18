Chris Young, Kane Brown’s 2021 ACM Awards performance is a first





Chris Young and Kane Brown won’t be able to bring their pals with them to the 2021 ACM Awards, but, frankly, Young is just happy they or they get to be there. “I wish we could, but, hey, we’re going to play, we’re on stage,” Young said on Friday (April 16), ahead of the ACM Awards on Sunday (April 18). “We’re keeping everyone safe, we have an awards ceremony – I’m fine.” The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented Brown and Young from performing “Famous Friends” live with a full band, until now. They recorded the song together and recently performed it together at an acoustic show, but their ACM performance will be a big first. “I’m so excited,” Young admits. “It seems so weird to say [that we haven’t performed it live with a full band yet] … but obviously, just with the insanity of not being able to go and play shows, we haven’t been able to do that yet. “ It will also be the first time the two artists have performed with someone else at the ACM Awards. Their performance will take place at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville. “It’s always such a special building,” Young explains to the Academy of Country Music. “The times I have spent here have been so fantastic.” Brown is already heading to Sunday night’s show, a 2021 ACM Awards winner – his Video of the Year victory, the first of his career and the first in this category for a black artist, was announced on Wednesday 14 April – and has a photo album of the year too. His Mixtape, Vol. 1, released in 2020, is one of five nominees in this category. “I’m so excited for him, especially with this video,” Young says of his colleague and friend’s ACM victory. “The video he made for ‘Worldwide Beautiful’ is just spectacular, and I know he put a lot of time and a lot of heart into this video. Just to see him win for it, I’m so excited to him.” Even with pandemic restrictions in place, Young says he’s ready to celebrate Brown’s big moment. “He has to do it,” Young said. “I’m going to celebrate just because.” After moving from Las Vegas to Nashville in 2020 out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards are back in Music City in 2021. As the showrunners did last year, they are broadcasting the event of this year in iconic venues (the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe), but a few performances will take place elsewhere. They will follow local guidelines related to the pandemic, as well as additional self-imposed safety measures. The 2021 ACM Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on CBS and available to stream on Paramount +. Sign up for the streaming service here. ACM Awards 2021 nominees: the complete list Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton all lead the 2021 ACM Awards nominees with six each and Miranda Lambert has five, including Female Artist of the Year. Thomas Rhett and Ashley McBryde will be up for four ACM awards on April 18. The CBS show will award the trophies for Artist, Song and Album of the Year, in addition to Duo and Group of the Year. Here is a list of all the ACM Awards nominations for 2021.







