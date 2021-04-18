Release the newspaper, the outdated factor, the loss of income weighing on Bollywood: what does the 2021 calendar have in store for us?

The woes associated with the pandemic do not seem to stop for the film industry. Just as things opened with a barrage of films announcing their theatrical release, the second wave of Covid-19 struck and again led to curfews, restrictions, cinemas and filming closings . Obviously, there is no clarity on movie releases, even those that are already delayed by a year.

We don’t know how long the curfew and partial lockdown situation will last. We don’t even know if there will be full-blown lockdowns. So everything is now on the back burner. It’s a downfall now, shares Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group, which has films such as Sooryavanshi and 83.

Noting how each filmmaker’s plans were launched, Sarkar adds: This is exactly where we were last year around this time. Bollywood is a 18,000 industry crore, and that was until 2019. Last year, the company was wiped out two-thirds percent. This year too, there is no room for improvement given the situation. There was hope for a revival in 2021. I don’t think any of us producers really thought about the release schedule yet. But there will surely be a delay of three to four months. From now on, the films which were to be released in theaters from April will be postponed until the end of half of the year and the rest until 2022.

The backlog is of great concern to many, as there is a tremendous amount of uncertainty attached to when things will finally return to normal.

Filmmaker Anand Pandit, who has delayed the release of his film Chehre, says, I understand the backlog will be a major drag; it’s a very difficult time for the film industry, but again movies are the least of people’s concerns right now. Even the government does not give us any concessions or exemptions. As for the release schedule, I don’t think anyone’s more picky about the dates, they just want their movie to come out.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, TV and Films, Saregama feels that everyone was lulled into a feeling of complacency thinking that we were going to get back to normal. Producers who can keep their income will hold up, as we’ve seen huge movies like Sooryavanshi and 83 hold up for a long time. We released Zombivli on April 30, which is a Marathi movie that we decided to promote because it’s a movie that must be watched in theaters. The rest of our films are getting ready and we’ll be releasing them in theaters, says Kumar.

And all of that delay means some of the movies have been out for a year or more, but haven’t made it to theaters, raising concerns that the content will become stale and may end up looking dated when released.

However, Pandit does not see this as a risk. A movie only looks dated when it takes a long time to make a movie, like five or seven years. Then the technology, the dialogue, and the fashion get a bit outdated. But otherwise, it is not. All of these movies that are going to be released have used good cutting edge technology, so even a delay of a year or more won’t make them obsolete.

And now, with the extended delays, is there still the same level of excitement among audiences when it comes to theatrical releases. Many industry insiders feel that the masses no longer care what platform a movie ultimately comes out on.

Trade expert Komal Nahta, however, disagrees. Make no mistake that audiences don’t care about theatrical movies anymore. They worry about their safety, but once they feel safe, cinemas will of course thrive. People say they can watch movies on OTT so they don’t care but they are wrong. How can this be true, watching movies in movie theaters is an age-old habit, it’s not a one-year or 15-month habit, how can this habit be replaced?

